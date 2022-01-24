ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal charity chairman quits following welfare row over her 18 pet cats

By Jack Hardy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chairman of Britain’s biggest cat charity has quit following a welfare row over her 18 pets, which she claimed on Monday were “happy and healthy” in her first public comments. Linda Upson, who has chaired the board of Cats Protection since 2017, said she had...

The Guardian

Cat charity CEO quits over colleague keeping 18 cats in house

The chief executive of the UK’s largest cat protection charity has stepped down after a row over the welfare of 18 cats being kept in his colleague’s three-bedroom house. Concerned about cat welfare and the charity’s reputation, Charles Darley, 59, said Cats Protection should not support the chair of trustees, Linda Upson, in keeping the pets on welfare grounds.
Telegraph

Charity pleads with sponsors not to stray because chairman has 18 cats

Major sponsors of Britain’s biggest cat charity have been urged not to end their support out of “embarrassment” over revelations the chairman is keeping 18 cats. Charles Darley, the interim chief executive of Cats Protection, stepped down from his role this week after an explosive row over the number of pets kept by Linda Upson in her three-bedroom house.
KWQC

QC Animal Welfare Center to take part in Betty White challenge

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad City Animal Welfare Center is joining animal shelters nationwide, and participating in the #BettyWhite Challenge in honor of Betty White. The challenge is in celebration of her life and honors her dedication to animal welfare. White once said “, Animals are near and dear to my heart, and I’ve devoted my life to trying to improve their lives.”
Quad-Cities Times

Quad City Animal Welfare Center asks people to "Be Like Betty"

In a nod to the late Betty White, the Quad City Animal Welfare Center is partnering with the local Card My Yard franchise to encourage residents to "Be Like Betty." White, who died Dec. 31 at the age of 99, was well known for her animal rights activism. Card My...
Santafe New Mexican.com

Cat behavior to be discussed on 'Pet Chat'

An expert on cat behavior will be the guest this weekend on Pet Chat. Molly DeVoss is a fear-free certified trainer ho works with cat owners and veterinarians to reduce the stress animals often feel when going to veterinary visits. She will share tips on how to get a cat into a cat carrier.
catster.com

Why Cats Make The Best Pets

There are more cats than dogs in the United States according to American Pet Products Association: 94 million cats and 90 million dogs. Cats rule for many reasons, including ease of care. Got cat? There’s lots you don’t need to deal with. Here are 12 examples:. Great for...
2 On Your Side

Update on donations to WNY animal charities for the #BettyWhiteChallenge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Animal lovers and Betty White fans came together across Western New York to honor the late star on what would have been her 100th birthday on Monday. The #BettyWhiteChallenge asked people to donate to their favorite animal charity in her honor. Many people stepped up to donate, and some charities and shelters in the area received over $10,000 in donations on Monday.
People

10 'Awe-Struck' Animal Charities that Received Over $30K in Donations from the Betty White Challenge

Along with being a celebrated TV icon, Betty White was known for her lifelong love for animals. Throughout her career, White supported numerous animal welfare and conservation efforts — even assisting with a sea otter surgery. After the actress' death on Dec. 31 at age 99, fans quickly started an online movement called the Betty White Challange as a way to remember the star. The challenge encouraged people to donate to local animal shelters, rescues, and other animal welfare organizations on Jan. 17, which would've been White's 100th birthday. The results of the challenge show White's lasting influence. On Monday, animal rescues and charities worldwide received thousands in donations from Betty White's countless fans.
lvpnews.com

Center for Animal Health & Welfare

Animals are available for adoption at the Center for Animal Health & Welfare no-kill shelter, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton. The shelter is working to end pet overpopulation by running a clinic so animals can be spayed or neutered before they go home. For more information, call 610-252-7722 or visit.
The Independent

Farm filmed dumping thousands of chickens killed in bird flu outbreak in open-air skips

Thousands of hens killed in the UK’s largest ever bird flu outbreak were poured into open-air skips for disposal in what was described as “an absolutely horrendous sight”.Critics of factory farming have predicted the disease will become more frequent and potentially mutate.It comes after a “very rare” case of bird flu was detected in a person in the UK, and the public was urged not to touch sick or dead birds.Animal welfare campaigners said the disposal, although necessary, involved leaving possibly infected birds in the open air, risking viruses spreading to the surrounding area.The footage, taken three days before...
