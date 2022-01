College-bound seniors who have demonstrated a commitment to theater or journalism can apply now for a 2022 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships. For more than three decades, Jack Zink was employed as an entertainment editor, columnist, critic, and reporter at each of South Florida’s major newspapers: The South Florida Sun-Sentinel, The Miami Herald, The Palm Beach Post & Evening Times, and The Fort Lauderdale News.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO