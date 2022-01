Today we woke to the news the Australian government has negotiated with the designer of the Aboriginal flag Harold Thomas, and copyright for the flag will be transferred to the Commonwealth. The government has now stated the flag is freely available for public use. Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated: We’ve freed the Aboriginal flag for Australians. While many Indigenous people are celebrating today and rejoicing in the idea the flag has been “freed,” I am not so sure. I think we should all take a moment to pause and consider what this new “ownership” might represent. A brief history of the...

AUSTRALIA ・ 2 DAYS AGO