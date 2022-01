LaMelo Ball is one of the best young players in the entire NBA right now, and as a result of his play on the court, the Hornets are looking like a team that is destined for the postseason. Melo is just in his second year, and he is already showcasing some impressive passes, all while scoring at a high clip. The Hornets are an immensely fun team to watch because of him, and there is no doubt that he will continue to be an impressive star for years to come.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO