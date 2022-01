The Biden Administration wants to know how and where hospitals and healthcare systems spent the COVID-19 monies they received. CFOs had better have a clear and complete paper trail. The Biden Administration has put an increased focus on financial audits, investigations, and surveys, which will have significant implications for hospitals and healthcare systems in 2022. Chief among them will be CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) investigations, as the government begins looking at where and how the pandemic relief assistance was spent.

