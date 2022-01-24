ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: endemic doesn’t mean harmless

By Aris Katzourakis, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosy assumptions endanger public health — policymakers must act now to shape the years to come. Aris Katzourakis is a professor who studies viral evolution and genomics at the University of Oxford, UK. You have full access to this article via your institution. The word ‘endemic’ has become...

www.nature.com

Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
villages-news.com

When will COVID-19 shift from Pandemic to Endemic?

It now appears that the COVID-19 pandemic will not end with the virus disappearing, but with enough people gaining immunity from vaccination or natural infection that there will be much lower rates of hospitalization and death, even as the virus continues to circulate. Researchers from South Africa think that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 virus may help to end the pandemic to become endemic, another intermittent seasonal sickness similar to what happened to the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. The COVID-19 Omicron variant is more contagious, but causes fewer hospital and ICU admissions, much shorter duration of infection, and a lower death rate (Int J Infect Dis, Dec 28, 2021). The South African researchers found that with the wave of Omicron variant cases they had:
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
WORLD
Dartmouth

Local experts weigh in on COVID-19 becoming endemic

For public health practitioner Anne Sosin, there is “no basis for saying that this is an endemic at this point in time.”. Amid declarations by epidemiologists and public health experts that COVID-19 is shifting from a pandemic disease to an endemic one, Dartmouth professors and public health experts caution against this diagnosis due to the pandemic’s unpredictability.
HANOVER, NH
CNET

Why doesn't 'fully vaccinated' for COVID-19 mean booster shots?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Despite new data showing the effectiveness of boosters and the skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases due to the more infectious omicron variant, the CDC has no plans to change its definition of "fully vaccinated." The term still means two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer mRNA vaccines or one shot of Johnson & Johnson. Instead, the agency is pivoting to the more general descriptor of "up to date" to describe effective vaccine protection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthleadersmedia.com

COVID-19 Becoming Endemic Is a Matter of When, Not If

With the omicron surge and possible future variants, it's a matter of stabilizing the number of cases, says one medical director. — As we enter year three of the pandemic, amid the spread of the most infectious variant of the virus, signs could be pointing toward COVID-19 becoming endemic, says one medical director.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Scientist

What endemic means - and why covid-19 is nowhere near it yet

The term “endemic” is increasingly being used by politicians in relation to covid-19. But the term has no single agreed definition and doesn’t mean that it is safe to stop restrictions, such as wearing masks and limiting social gatherings. On Tuesday, Marco Cavaleri at the European Medicines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Is Covid Becoming Endemic? What Would That Mean?: QuickTake

Two years into the pandemic, weary governments are hoping the fast-spreading but less severe omicron variant marks a turning point, a shift toward a more predictable and manageable phase. Determined to escape the crisis and avoid more restrictions, officials in some countries suggest it’s approaching time to treat Covid as an endemic disease, like seasonal flu. World Health Organization experts say that’s premature. With omicron ripping through populations and vast parts of the planet still unvaccinated, the pandemic isn’t over. The bottom line: the path to reaching that endemic stage is full of uncertainties, posing tough questions for policymakers everywhere.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

COVID-19 vaccine trials must include helminth-infected cohorts

To the Editor - The COVID-19 vaccination roll out is ongoing in Africa, albeit at a much slower pace than in Western countries owing to constraints to vaccine supplies. However, the promise of COVID-19 vaccination in Africa and other lower- and middle-income countries (LMICs) must be tempered with caution as 2 billion people in LMICs - around one-quarter of the global population - harbor helminth parasites1 that can impair human immune responses to several other vaccines2. This immunosuppression occurs through the involvement of interleukin (IL)-10 and type 1 regulatory T cells3. Despite this potential confounding risk factor, clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines have not included a cohort infected with helminths, and as such the effects of helminths on COVID-19 vaccine immunogenicity and safety remain unknown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

COVID-19 reinfections among naturally infected and vaccinated individuals

The protection against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants by pre-existing antibodies elicited due to the current vaccination or natural infection is a global concern. We aimed to investigate the rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection and its clinical features among infection-naÃ¯ve, infected, vaccinated, and post-infection-vaccinated individuals. A cohort was designed among icddr,b staff registered for COVID-19 testing by real-time reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR). Reinfection cases were confirmed by whole-genome sequencing. From 19 March 2020 to 31 March 2021, 1644 (mean age, 38.4Â years and 57% male) participants were enrolled; where 1080 (65.7%) were tested negative and added to the negative cohort. The positive cohort included 750 positive patients (564 from baseline and 186 from negative cohort follow-up), of whom 27.6% were hospitalized and 2.5% died. Among hospitalized patients, 45.9% had severe to critical disease and 42.5% required oxygen support. Hypertension and diabetes mellitus were found significantly higher among the hospitalised patients compared to out-patients; risk ratio 1.3 and 1.6 respectively. The risk of infection among positive cohort was 80.2% lower than negative cohort (95% CI 72.6"“85.7%; p"‰<"‰0.001). Genome sequences showed that genetically distinct SARS-CoV-2 strains were responsible for reinfections. Naturally infected populations were less likely to be reinfected by SARS-CoV-2 than the infection-naÃ¯ve and vaccinated individuals. Although, reinfected individuals did not suffer severe disease, a remarkable proportion of naturally infected or vaccinated individuals were (re)-infected by the emerging variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

IHU: How dangerous is new Covid variant and where has it spread?

Scientists are still examining a new Covid variant, first discovered in southern France last year, to determine whether it could go on to become one of “concern” in the same way strains such as Delta and Omicron have before it.However, analysis from experts so far suggest it is currently not one to be concerned about.Unofficially named IHU – in a nod to the group of researchers from the IHU Mediterranee Infection institute, in Marseille, who are studying it – the new B.1.640.2 variant has so far infected 12 people living in the southeast of France. University College London geneticist...
SCIENCE
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How it differs from Delta and other Covid variants

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa in November but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 110 countries to date, with the likes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?

How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have since symptoms of the illnesses can overlap.The viruses that cause colds, the flu and COVID-19 are spread the same way — through droplets from the nose and mouth of infected people. And they can all be spread before a person realizes they're infected.The time varies for when someone with any of the illnesses will start feeling sick. Some people infected with the coronavirus don't experience any symptoms, but it's still possible for them to spread it....
PUBLIC HEALTH

