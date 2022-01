"[W]e recognize that the Administration’s guidance takes steps to mitigate the real risks of price gouging, fraud, and abuse, which would limit access and reduce affordability for everyone." — Matt Eyles, AHIP president and CEO COVIDTests.gov went live on January 18: one day before its official launch and roughly one week after theBiden administration's requirement that insurers cover test costs for their members. The mandate, its timing, and how payers are responding reveal a delivery system in motion. Payers must calculate new priorities against existing financial performance and strategy, which the pandemic has already impacted in the billions.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO