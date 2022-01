Nowadays, people find and quit jobs very often. The problem in this process is not that the Human Resources Department will have to work excessively but that the teams find it hard to cooperate and have a stable pace in which they will produce the work they are expected to complete. It is hard to change colleagues every couple of months and this only comes to create problems. Workers do not know who to trust, and basically choose the profile of the loner when they enter the workplace. The issues that accompany this situation are numerous and one of them has to do with the training.

