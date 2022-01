Over the past few years, our state has expanded opportunities for New Mexicans to pursue career training and college degrees, which is an investment in accelerating our workforce and economy now and for years to come. While we continue to be a national leader in breaking down barriers for undergraduate students at all levels, we know there are still tens of thousands of New Mexicans who could reach higher for their families and communities by continuing their education if financial obstacles are removed.

COLLEGES ・ 7 DAYS AGO