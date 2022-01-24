ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House Adds Hotline to Order Free COVID-19 Tests – Here’s How To Get Yours

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4USOUO_0du8i38900

The White House announced a new hotline to order free COVID-19 tests , in addition to the website rolled out earlier this month.

See: White House Offers Free At-Home COVID Tests, Mailed Straight to Your Household — How Long Will They Last?
Find: Tax Surprise! If You Received COVID Benefits, You Could See No Refund — or Even a Bill

The hotline went live Jan. 21, and households can call 800-232-0233 to request up to four free tests. It will complement the federally run COVIDtests.gov website and is meant to provide better access to testing for communities that have had higher coronavirus infection rates than the rest of the country, NBC reports.

In December, the White House had announced it would purchase a half-billion at-home, rapid tests this winter to be distributed for free to Americans who want them, with the initial delivery starting this month.

“We’ve just seen the disproportionate impact on certain communities,” Dr. Cameron Webb, who advises President Joe Biden’s COVID response team on equity, told NBC. “The harder-hit communities have borne the brunt and most difficult aspects of this pandemic.”

The phone line will offer services in English, Spanish and 150 other languages. Orders can be placed from 8 a.m. to midnight seven days a week, NBC reported.

The free call line was added so that “Americans who have difficulty accessing the Internet or need additional support can phone-in orders for their tests,” a government spokesperson said, according to Spectrum News. The number also serves as a vaccination hotline, which has been active for several months.

According to COVIDtests.gov, every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-home COVID-⁠19 tests and orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.

See: White House Unveils $1B Plan to Boost Meat Processing Competition and Lower Prices for Consumers
Find: Stimulus: Will Biden Cut Child Tax Credit, Free Community College from Build Back Better?

Asked how many Americans have ordered tests so far and whether the plan is still to start sending them out this week during a press briefing on Jan. 21, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said:  “Yes, they will be sent out very soon.  I don’t have an updated number of how many have been ordered. It’s changing constantly. I expect we will have more of an update on that, hopefully, by next week,” according to a transcript of the briefing.

More from GOBankingRates:

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : White House Adds Hotline to Order Free COVID-19 Tests – Here’s How To Get Yours

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Fortune

Fauci says Omicron is peaking in the U.S.—but we must adopt 4 COVID defenses to keep the virus at a ‘level of control’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Sunday, the White House’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he was “as confident as you can be” that Omicron cases across the U.S. will peak in February, as case numbers appear to have crested in some regions of the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Checking Accounts#The White House#White House Offers#Covidtests Gov#Nbc#Americans#Spectrum News#Free Community College
q13fox.com

N95 masks: Where to find them for free

As cases of COVID-19’s omicron variant continue to surge in parts if the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending N95 masks as a protective measure against the highly contagious virus. But what exactly are N95 masks, where can you buy them and when can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Americans can now order free COVID-19 test kits; N95s to be shipped to pharmacies

The federal government on Jan. 18 launched its website for Americans to request free rapid COVID-19 test kits be shipped to their homes. "Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests," the website — covidtests.gov — says. "The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in seven to 12 days. Order your tests now so you have them when you need them."
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Wenatchee World

U.S. to distribute 400 million free N95 masks at Walgreens, CVS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The federal government will make 400 million non-surgical “N95” masks from its strategic national stockpile available for free to the public starting next week, a White House official said, as the Biden administration tries to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Snug-fitting N95 face masks, so-called...
U.S. POLITICS
FOX 11 and 41

Biden Administration launches site where all Americans can order free at-home COVID tests; here's how to get yours

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden’s administration launched the federal website (set for tomorrow, January 19th) a day early, the website that would allow every American to order free at-home COVID tests. Just as 790,000 cases diagnosed daily and about 1,900 deaths daily in the United States (up by 54% increase), amidst the highly contagious Omicron surge.
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

Biden says U.S. to provide high-quality masks for free to Americans

President Joe Biden said the White House next week will announce how it is providing highly-quality masks to Americans for free. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., reintroduced legislation on Wednesday to distribute free N95 masks to every person in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon update...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden will use $4.5billion in COVID relief funds to help low-income Americans pay their heating bills for the second pandemic of the winter with prices set to soar

The Biden administration is distributing an additional $4.5 billion in funds to help low-income Americans cover heating costs during a second pandemic winter, with cold-weather states receiving the largest share, according to a state-by-state breakdown released Friday. The funding boost - part of last year´s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
104K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy