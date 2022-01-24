ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lea Michele shows son Ever in photo on Randy Zeich's birthday

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CjhSn_0du8hw7I00

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Lea Michele gave a glimpse of her son, Ever Leo, while celebrating her husband Randy Zeich's birthday.

The 35-year-old singer and actress marked Zeich's 39th birthday Sunday by posting a tribute on Instagram.

Michele shared a photo of Zeich holding Ever, 17 months, while on a beach. Father and son wear matching sunglasses.

"Greatest man, father, husband and friend. I wake up every day so thankful that you are ours Z. Happy Birthday! Ever and I love you so much," Michele captioned the post.

The photo marks the first time Michele has shown Ever's face in a social media post.

Michele and Zeich married in March 2019 with Michele's former Glee co-stars Darren Criss, Emma Roberts, Becca Tobin and Jonathan Groff in attendance.

Michele said on Today in December 2019 that her wedding day was "perfect."

"It was literally the best day of my entire life," the star said. "I know everybody says that, but it was so perfect. I wish I could do it over and over and over again."

Michele gave birth to Ever in August 2020. She shared a photo with Zeich and their son on Thanksgiving in November 2021, saying she was "so thankful."

Michele played Rachel Berry on Glee, which aired for six seasons on Fox from 2009 to 2015.

