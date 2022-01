The 6-10 (0-5 Big East) Georgetown Hoyas traveled North today to take on their long-time rival, the currently nationally ranked Connecticut Huskies. Having a basketball game to watch was a nice departure from the on-line discourse the past few days surrounding the team and program. Notably, Patrick Ewing Jr.’s appearance on Gene Smith’s podcast sparked debate on the program’s feelings towards their fanbase and Myron Metcalf’s front page ESPN article was the first national recognition that Georgetown is not living up to its potential. But nonetheless, there was basketball to be played! But the 8:40 tip wasn’t ideal for those still courageous enough to care for this year’s version of the Hoyas.

