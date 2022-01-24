ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Nothing Compares

By Marta Bałaga
cineuropa.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays after she tore up the picture of the Pope, Sinéad O’Connor was booed at Madison Square Garden. Introduced as an artist whose name “became synonymous with courage and integrity”, she was just standing still, staring at the half-welcoming, half-hostile crowd, weighing up her options. If anyone had ever thought about...

cineuropa.org

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Nothing Compares’ Review: Looking Back at the Beautiful Fury of Sinéad O’Connor

Album covers used to be mythically important — they could etch the image of a musician forever in your mind’s eye. In “Nothing Compares,” Kathryn Ferguson’s incisive and poignant documentary about the life and career of Sinéad O’Connor, we see the image that was chosen in 1987 for the cover of O’Connor’s first album, “The Lion and the Cobra,” made when she was 20 years old and pregnant: an extraordinary photograph of Sinéad in mid-scream. Talk about mythology! That’s how the album was released in Europe, but for us benighted souls in America, the image was deemed to edgy. It...
MUSIC
fox17.com

Sundance 2022: 'Nothing Compares' or: The vindication of Sinéad O'Connor

Sundance Synopsis: Since the beginning of her career, Sinéad O’Connor has used her powerful voice to challenge the narratives she was surrounded by while growing up in predominantly Roman Catholic Ireland. Despite her agency, depth, and perspective, O’Connor’s unflinching refusal to conform means that she has often been patronized and unfairly dismissed as an attention-seeking pop star.
MOVIES
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Sinead O’Connor Documentary Can’t Use ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’

A new documentary chronicling the life of Irish singer Sinead O' Connor was denied use of a song that had a tremendous impact on her career: Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U." O'Connor first recorded the track for her 1990 album I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got. It became one of her most successful hits, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. But apart from a few chords, the upcoming documentary film Nothing Compares does not include the song. According to a title card that appears at the end of the film, "The Prince estate denied use of Sinead's recording of 'Nothing Compares 2 U' in this film." There has been no further comment from the estate regarding use of the song.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Simon Rex Takes Nothing For Granted

The actor Simon Rex gets bored in the desert town of Joshua Tree, California, which he calls home. That's the point, he insists. "I'm overstimulated in Los Angeles or New York or San Francisco or wherever there's too many people," he tells W. "Moving to Joshua Tree was never a full-time plan. It was more to decompress from the chaos of the city, get into nature, and breathe, have space. It's been really amazing." Despite spending most of his time almost three hours outside of L.A., the actor and musician has still been plenty busy, making his starring-role debut in the critically acclaimed black comedy Red Rocket. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, Rex tells Lynn Hirschberg about his childhood obsession with A Christmas Story and what being an only child taught him about a sense of humor.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Kristofferson
Person
Sinéad O'connor
Person
Britney Spears
Telegraph

Nothing Compares, review: powerful, heartening portrait of Sinead O’Connor as a heroic figure

With timing that is either awful or impeccable, a new documentary about Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor premiered at the Sundance Film Festival today. For obvious reasons, it does not touch on the latest tragedy to have engulfed O’Connor’s turbulent life: the suicide in early January of her 17-year-old son, Shane. Yet such is the film’s tightly marshalled storytelling and sympathetic tone, even our knowledge of such a devastating loss to come after the credits roll does not dilute its essential points or defuse its power.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Mi adorado Monster

In the cult Spanish flick Rapture, it was film that swallowed up the protagonists – and in the case of Los resucitados, a movie shot in the late 1990s, with minimal resources but lashings of enthusiasm, something similar happened. Its director, Arturo de Bobadilla, took almost 20 years to cobble it together and premiere it – just as Rapture’s Iván Zulueta himself might have done, given that he was a filmmaker who was never happy with the results of his editing. That shoot, its post-production and the resulting movie is the focus of Mi adorado Monster.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Hanna Bergholm • Director of Hatching

Tinja (Siiri Solalinna), a 12-year-old gymnast, wants to make her mother (Sophia Heikkilä) proud. But one day, she does something that good girls just don’t do: she picks up an egg in the forest and brings it home to hatch. What comes next could destroy the fragile façade of her perfect family, but it also provides her with a much-needed companion. We spoke to director Hanna Bergholm about Hatching.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

You Won’t Be Alone

Wandering around thick forests and 19th-century villages, and stopping somewhere in between arthouse and the kind of fare you watch at midnight laughing out loud, You Won’t Be Alone – shown in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at Sundance – is an odd, odd duck. What starts off as a Macedonian Terrence Malick flick takes a different turn once one of the characters starts casually grabbing and throwing out her own intestines while continuing her stroll, and later munches on a raw rat. To say that Sundance is really delivering on the genre front this year would be a grave understatement.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden
cineuropa.org

Christian Tafdrup • Director of Speak No Evil

[ + ] , a lovely Danish family (Morten Burian and Sidsel Siem Koch) meets a similarly lovely Dutch family in Italy. However, what could – and should – be just a holiday friendship has a follow-up: soon enough, they are invited to stay for a weekend with their young daughter. And they are just too well mannered to turn it down. We spoke to director Christian Tafdrup about his new effort, screening in the Midnight section at Sundance.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Morgane Dziurla-Petit • Director of Excess Will Save Us

Morgane Dziurla-Petit is a French director based in Sweden. She developed her feature Excess Will Save Us. from her short of the same name. The film is now competing at IFFR, in the Tiger Competition. We talked to her about the fascinating mixture of documentary and fiction that she has created, as well as using her family as a source of inspiration for exceptional stories.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Adrián Silvestre • Director of My Emptiness and I

The third feature by Adrián Silvestre has blood ties with his previous work Sediments. , which enjoyed a fruitful festival run after being presented at the Málaga Film Festival in 2021. We sat down with the director to discuss this and other interesting aspects of My Emptiness and I.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Three Minutes – A Lengthening

Premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival and co-produced by Steve McQueen, Bianca Stigter's documentary Three Minutes – A Lengthening. has finally landed in the Spotlight strand of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. A complex film object difficult to define, this feature opens with a three-minute 16 mm home...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
cineuropa.org

Speak No Evil

Danish helmer Christian Tafdrup may have brought a horror movie to Sundance this year, but despite securing a spot in the Midnight section, he seems more interested in the absurdities of social conventions than gore. And rightly so, as they are much scarier. [. +. ]. is a comedy of...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Nothing Compares’ Review: Bio-Documentary Composes Sinéad O’Connor’s Life Into a Sanitized Greatest Hits Compilation [Sundance]

Equipped with a hazy aesthetic and archival footage galore, “Nothing Compares,” Kathryn Ferguson’s documentary about the early stardom of controversial singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor, celebrates the Irish artist’s commitment to shattering industry trends but ultimately fails to break away from traditionalism itself. “Nothing Compares” presents...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

EXCLUSIVE: Hallvar Witzø’s feature debut, Everybody Hates Johan, ready for release

Norwegian Film School alumnus Hallvar Witzø’s debut feature, Everybody Hates Johan, is now ready for release, Cineuropa has learnt. The winner of the Student Academy Award for Best Short in 2011 with Tuba Atlantic and the recipient of an Honourable Mention at Cannes with Yes We Love (2014), over the last few years Witzø has directed a slew of Norwegian adverts and TV dramas, such as Helt Perfekt and Neste Sommer for TVNorge, and Kjære Landsmenn for TV2.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Courteney Cox Talks Artistic Collaboration and Her Documentary Short ‘Sophie and the Baron’

When one thinks of Courteney Cox, the first images that pop into one’s head are those of her iconic acting roles: as the neurotically lovable 20-something Monica Geller on Friends, or the ambitious reporter Gale Weathers in the Scream franchise, fringed bangs and all. But Cox has been building a career offscreen, as a director and producer bringing other people’s stories to life, for years. Her latest project is the documentary short Sophie and the Baron, about the legacy of famed Rolling Stone photographer Baron Wolman, on which Cox serves as a producer. Joined by the film’s director, Alexandria Jackson, and...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

Artists Who Sold the Most Songs Online

In the age of streaming and digital file storage, playing your favorite song is just a click away. In stark contrast to the sale of physical music products, online music releases can be made instantly available — to be enjoyed and shared by fans around the world. 24/7 Tempo reviewed the current 30 best-selling artists […]
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy