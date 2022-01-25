ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee deputy found shot, dead in burning home

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0du8e87G00

A Tennessee man was charged Monday in the slaying of a sheriff’s deputy who was found dead with a gunshot wound inside her burning home, officials said.

Deputy Savanna Puckett, 22, didn't report for work Sunday evening. A colleague went to check on her and found her home in flames, the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Firefighters found Puckett's body inside. She had been shot and was declared dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

James Jackson Conn, 27, of Smyrna, an acquaintance, was arrested after a standoff Monday and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated arson. Conn was being held without bond, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. It was not known if he had an attorney.

Puckett had worked with the sheriff's office for four years, officials said.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are facing right now,” Sheriff Michael Van Dyke said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Russia keeps door open after U.S. rejects key security demands

MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it was clear the United States was not willing to address its main security concerns but kept the door open for further dialogue in their standoff over Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow, which has massed tens of thousands of...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Smyrna, TN
State
Tennessee State
County
Robertson County, TN
Robertson County, TN
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Arson#Sheriff S Office
CBS News

North Korea launches 2 more suspected missiles in 6th test this month

North Korea on Thursday fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea in its sixth round of weapons launches this month, South Korea's military said. Experts say North Korea's unusually fast pace in testing activity underscores an intent to pressure the Biden administration over long-stalled negotiations aimed at exchanging a release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions against the North and its denuclearization steps.
WORLD
ABC News

ABC News

523K+
Followers
130K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy