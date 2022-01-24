ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune Nickel and Gold Expands Footprint at Beck-Ottaway-Lennox Property in Ontario, Canada

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2022) - Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. ("Fortune"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: HTSC), is pleased to announce that it has completed a...

www.streetinsider.com

resourceworld.com

Grid Metals drills 0.31% nickel over 193.5 metres at Bannockburn, Ontario

Grid Metals Corp. [GRDM-TSXV; MSMGF-OTC; NJF1-FSE] reported additional results from its 2021 drilling program on its 100%-owned Bannockburn nickel sulphide property located in the Matachewan area of northeastern Ontario, approximately 100 km south of Timmins. Drilling intercepted wide intervals of nickel-bearing ultramafic rocks in each of the five holes reported...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Latham Group expands to Loyalist Township in Canada

Latham Group (SWIM +1.9%) has announced the company is expanding its facilities to Loyalist Township in Ontario, Canada, in west of Kingston with a 148-acre fiberglass manufacturing plant. With the new facility, Latham will be able to serve markets in both the eastern half of Canada, as well as the...
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Canada Nickel hits 501.2 m of 0.23% Ni near Timmins, Ont.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. [TSXV-CNC] on Monday released assay results from a basket of properties in the Timmins, Ont., nickel district, including the recently acquired Deloro target. Canada Nickel’s flagship asset is the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt-sulphide project, which is located in the Timmins’s Cochrane area of northern Ontario. Having announced a...
ECONOMY
mining.com

Newcrest expands footprint in Canada with Pretium buy

Newcrest Mining (ASX, TSX: NCM) is expanding its footprint in Canada, particularly in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, after shareholders of Pretium Resources approved the Australian miner’s bid for the company. The Melbourne-based gold and copper producer first announced it had reached an agreement to acquire the Canadian company...
WORLD
Land Line Media

Schneider is not pulling out of Canada, despite selling Ontario property

Though Schneider National is closing its facility in Guelph, Ontario, it is not correct to say that the company is pulling out of Canada, according to an industry analyst. Green Bay, Wis.-based Schneider recently announced plans to sell its property in Guelph and have no Canada-based operations by the end of March. The company has 150 associates and drivers based in Canada. Company trucks and equipment will be transferred to Schneider’s U.S. operations.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

White Metal Drilling Expands Bench Zone, Returning 105 Metres of 0.91 g/t Au from the Tower Mountain Gold Project, Ontario

White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FRA: CGK1) (OTCMKTS: TNMLF) (“White Metal” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received additional drill results from its ongoing Phase 3 drilling program at its flagship Tower Mountain Gold Project (the “Project” or “Property”). The two drill holes TM-21-120 and TM-21-121 were designed to test the down dip and expansion of the Bench Zone and the Company is very pleased to report that both holes were successful in expanding the Bench Zone. The Phase 3 drilling program was designed to further test the encouraging results received from the Company’s Phase 1 and 2 drilling programs previously reported that have been testing multiple gold zones (Figure 1).
ECONOMY
miningnewsnorth.com

Expanding, upgrading Taurus gold deposit

Cassiar Gold Corp. Jan. 12 reported that the most recent results from its 2022 drill program provide further evidence of the resource expansion potential of the 1-million-ounce Taurus gold deposit on its namesake property in Northern British Columbia. The company completed 11,288 meters of drilling in 34 holes at Cassiar...
ECONOMY
