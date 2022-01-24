ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘March’: New CW docuseries looks into HBCU marching bands

By Ojinika Obiekwe, Marcia Parris
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gSG3S_0du8bkYY00

At historically Black colleges and universities, marching bands are extremely competitive, and everyone wants to be at the top.

Get ready to see Prairie View A&M University’s Marching Storm in action in the CW’s eight-part documentary “March.”

Band Director Dr. Time Zachery and senior drum major Aaron Best spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to give a look at what will unfold.

The CW’s “March” premieres Monday at 8 p.m. on PIX11 or your local CW network.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Released: NY dad out from behind bars years after NyQuil theft

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A nearly blind dad who spent years in a Rikers Island jail facility after stealing NyQuil cold medication was released from prison pending appeal, his lawyers said Tuesday. Reggie Randolph, 58, had recently been transferred from Rikers to Downstate Prison in Fishkill. In his time behind bars, Randolph insisted he’d been […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

New video of gunman, getaway car in Bronx shooting that wounded infant

JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — New surveillance visuals released Monday night shows a suspected gunman, and the car he used to flee, after gunfire left a Bronx baby girl wounded last Wednesday, police said. New video obtained by the NYPD shows the suspect running down a nearby block, authorities said. Additionally, new surveillance images […]
BRONX, NY
news4sanantonio.com

New CW Show- 'March'

CW’s newest docu-series, March, showcases the eclectic and energetic group of students at Prairie View A&M University, right here in Texas, as they navigate performing in one of the most prestigious HBCU marching bands. Take a look at Shelly’s interview with Band Director, Tim Zachery and Drum Major, Aaron Best.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbcu#The Cw#Cw#Nexstar Media Inc
cw39.com

See PVAMU Marching Band own TV tonight!

HOUSTON (KIAH) The “Marching Storm” is coming to the CW39 airwaves TONIGHT! The Historical Prairie View A & M University Band that’s been a fixture for more than 80 years, is now the focus of an incredible docuseries that brings the power of this remarkable band, right to you home.
HOUSTON, TX
tvseriesfinale.com

March: Season Two? Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on The CW television network, the March TV show celebrates the colorful, boisterous, and competitive world of HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) band culture through the eyes of the members and their leaders. Embedded inside the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band, the first season showcases the dedicated and energetic group of 300 college students, from drum majors and dancers to the flag team and all the section players. The members balance their performing in one of the most prestigious HBCU marching bands along with tackling a rigorous academic schedule. The series chronicles their pressure-filled journey to become the highest-ranked HBCU band in the land while sharing the personal and unique stories of individual members and staff.
TV SHOWS
reality blurred

March, The CW’s reality show, follows the marching band at an HBCU

The marching band at Prairie View A&M University in Texas, the Marching Storm, knows how to put on a show. If only March, The CW documentary series that follows them, did too. I know how well they perform because I’ve watched some of their performances on YouTube. There are only the briefest of clips in the first episode of the show, the only one of the eight episodes I’ve seen.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Prairie View A&M University's marching band debuts in 'March,' a CW docu-series

The nation will soon feel the storm of Prairie View A&M University's marching band. The CW Network hand-picked the institution's prestigious "Marching Storm" as the subject of its newest docuseries, "March" which aims to showcase the colorful, boisterous and competitive world of HBCU band culture. Prairie View A&M University is one of Texas’ only two public historically Black universities and the band's history dates back more than 80 years.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
Distractify

Marching Bands Kick Some Brass in The CW's 'March'

It's time to jump on the marching bandwagon! If your heart flipped for Cheer, then this is definitely the show for you. The CW's March follows a marching band from an HBCU as it starts the season at No.8 with the hopes of reaching No.1. Which college is featured in March?
MUSIC
yr.media

‘March’ Inside a Texas HBCU

A new docu-series on the CW will highlight the HBCU experience and life in the marching band at Prairie View A&M University in Texas and highlight the history-making moment of the drum major. “March,” which premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET, will follow the competitive world of HBCU band culture...
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

The N.C. A&T Aggies Blue and Gold Marching Band wins band of the year

The North Carolina A&T’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine wins the 2021 HBCU Sports Band of the Year. The Blue and Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T was voted 2021 HBCU Sports Band of the Year. In a poll conducted by the site, North Carolina A&T secured over...
MUSIC
bossierpress.com

LSU Tiger Marching Band Recognized by College Band Directors National Association

BATON ROUGE – A committee of judges from the College Band Directors National Association, or CBDNA, has recognized the LSU Tiger Marching Band for their November 2021 show “Land of the Free Because of the Brave,” and invited the band faculty to present at the 2022 CBDNA Southern Regional Conference, to be held Feb. 24-26 in Columbia, S.C.
BATON ROUGE, LA
foxla.com

Kingdom Day Parade trades marching bands and drill teams for COVID tests

LOS ANGELES - Instead of marching bands and drill teams, CORE, The Congress of Racial Equality Kingdom Day Parade Committee, decided on a different kind of parade this Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This year the "parade" in Leimert Park was a long, snaking line of cars with people waiting to get free COVID tests. Make no mistake… people liked the traditional parade, saying things like it was meaningful because "it brings unity and community." This year's event was canceled for the second straight year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about The CW’s “March”

For the last several years, The CW has put out several successful scripted series. Now, the network is taking a dive into the reality TV world with a new docuseries called March. The show centers around band members at a historically Black college. On the surface, the concept of the show may sound boring to some, but the reality is that many people have never seen a band like the one that will be featured in March. The series will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look into what it’s like to be part of the band while still juggling the responsibilities of being a college student. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about the TV series March.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
Harrison News-Herald

Conotton Valley band director marches in Rose Parade

Robyn King, band director for Conotton Valley High School near Bowerston, had a unique opportunity to march in the 2022 New Year’s Day Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, thanks to a foundation called “Saluting America’s Band Directors.” The foundation was initiated by Karen Sewell in 2017 to honor the legacy of her late husband Michael Sewell, a long-time band director in Pickerington, Ohio. Not only did Michael Sewell serve the schools in his area for over 38 years, he also took his Pickerington bands to the Rose Parade at least four times and was an influential leader in the world of high school marching bands.
BOWERSTON, OH
TVLine

This Is Us' Final Season Premiere Recap: Rebecca Reveals a Terrible Truth

The Pearson train is leaving the station, This Is Us faithful, and we’re ready to walk on through to the caboose right along with you. So let’s get it all underway. Read on for a recap of the final season premiere, “The Challenger.” A NATIONAL TRAGEDY | During a flashback to the morning of Jan. 28, 1986, Rebecca and Jack bustle about the kitchen, getting ready for the day ahead. “I Can’t Fight This Feeling” plays on the radio, which prompts Jack to croon the song to his wife and proclaim “REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles.” (Ha!) They smooch a bit,...
TV SERIES
PIX11

PIX11

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy