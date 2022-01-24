‘March’: New CW docuseries looks into HBCU marching bands

At historically Black colleges and universities, marching bands are extremely competitive, and everyone wants to be at the top.

Get ready to see Prairie View A&M University’s Marching Storm in action in the CW’s eight-part documentary “March.”

Band Director Dr. Time Zachery and senior drum major Aaron Best spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to give a look at what will unfold.

The CW’s “March” premieres Monday at 8 p.m. on PIX11 or your local CW network.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.