Ford to halt orders for hybrid pickup Maverick

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Monday it would halt retail orders for the Maverick, an affordable pickup that the automaker rolled out last year, as it did not have the capacity to meet overwhelming demand. The company...

www.streetinsider.com

Jalopnik

Ford Stops Taking Maverick Orders Due To Overwhelming Demand

Ford has stopped accepting customer orders for the Maverick because demand for the compact pickup now exceeds Ford’s production capacity. The problem is people keep ordering the Ford Maverick, and the carmaker says it refuses to take on more orders than it can build, according to the Wall Street Journal.
StreetInsider.com

Ford Motor (F) Has Stopped Taking Orders for New $20,000 Maverick Pickup

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has sent a memo to dealers informing them of their decision to shut down customer orders for Maverick, an affordable hybrid pickup model that rolled out last year.
torquenews.com

Buyer Excitement Forces Ford To Cut Off Orders For The Sought-After Maverick

Ford has been forced to cut off new orders for the highly sought-after compact pickup the Maverick. The automaker was inundated with orders for the compact truck following its debut. When was the last time you heard of a manufacturer cutting off orders because it has hit the buildout bump...
Motor1.com

Ford Just Built Its 40-Millionth F-Series Pickup Truck

Ford is celebrating the milestone of building 40 million examples in the long-lived F-Series pickup family. The company introduced the nameplate for the 1948 model year and has been producing them ever since. The family of models has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States for 40 years. The...
kusi.com

There’s a new Ford variant: the 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The 2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid is an all-new variant of the recently-redesigned Ford Escape and comes in three trim levels: SE, SEL, and Titanium. It offers an estimated 37 miles of electric range before it switches over to a gasoline hybrid operation. Improvements have...
CarBuzz.com

New Dual Tip Exhaust Now Available For Ford Maverick

Do you ever feel like every time you turn the ignition on your Ford Maverick, the sound from the exhaust system is just too tame? Well if you do, you are in luck because the pros at MRT have unveiled its Street Performance Dual Tip system for the gasoline turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder powertrain.
fordauthority.com

2020 Ford Ranger Among Most Reliable Used Pickup Trucks

Ford vehicles have been a bit of a mixed bag lately, at least as it relates to the most recent iteration of the Consumer Reports‘ annual auto reliability survey. As previously reported by Ford Authority, the brand ranked below average as a whole, but there were some bright spots, with the Ford Ranger being one of them. As a result of that survey, the organization revised its list of the most reliable used pickup trucks, and the 2020 Ford Ranger was among the publication’s picks for that hallowed group.
Outsider.com

How the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Was Inspired by F-150 Raptor Pickup

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is a performance model of the popular SUV. It shares a lot of similarities with the Ford F-150 Raptor Pickup. The SUV is built for high-speed off-road driving, not to mention the kinds of jumps that usually come along with it. The Ford Bronco Raptor is fitted with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine. The engine is exclusive to Ford’s newer models. It has over 400 hp. The Bronco Raptor also has a 4×4 system with high, low, and automatic settings and a locking rear differential. And, of course, it has amazing shock absorbers. The Bronco’s shock absorbers help control the SUV on rough roads. To help absorb the impact of any big air, the shock absorbers get stiffer as they compress.
#Ford Motor Co#Ford Maverick#Vehicles#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium
Fox News

Rivian may take on GM, Ram and Ford pickups with new tailgate tech

Rivian may be stepping up its pickup game. The electric truck startup has filed a patent for a new pickup tailgate that could help it compete with multi-functional designs from GM, Ram and Ford. The patent, first reported on by CarBuzz, depicts several methods for installing a step in the...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
Robb Report

Meet the Cyberkat, a Miniature Remote-Controlled EV Designed to Help You Clear Snow

Tesla’s Cybertruck has encountered a number of delays on the road to production, but that hasn’t stopped the highly anticipated polygonal pickup from inspiring a myriad of new concepts along the way. The latest of these is a miniature, remote-controlled snowcat designed to help you clear snow in the depth of winter. The aptly named CyberKat was penned by Ryan Butler of the startup Spyker Workshop. With a sharp, angular silhouette and very few curves, the sleek electric vehicle is the mirror image of its muse but is fitted with wide tracks that allow it to cut through a thick white...
KTLA

U.S. computer chip shortage could shut down factories, officials say

The U.S. supply of computer chips has fallen to alarmingly low levels, raising the prospect of factory shutdowns, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Companies that use semiconductors are down to less than five days of inventory — a sharp drop from 40 days in 2019, according to a department survey of 150 companies. The chips […]
Robb Report

Mercedes-Benz’s New All-Electric EQXX Concept Is More Aerodynamic Than a Football

Mercedes-Benz wants vanquish EV range anxiety in style—at least in theory. On Monday, the luxury marque unveiled a new battery-powered concept, the Vision EQXX, as part of the lead up to this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. And, if it ever hit the road, it could succeed in pushing aside any driver’s worries about driving range. That’s because the new compact sedan would travel 621 miles on a single charge under real-world driving conditions, according to the automaker. Record-Smashing Driving Range To hear the brand tell it, the EQXX was born out of a desire to design the most efficient Mercedes of all time....
Robb Report

A Rare, Mint-Condition Ferrari F50 Could Be Yours for $4 Million

Just 349 sought-after Ferrari F50s were delivered to collectors between 1995 and 1997. Now, one such rarity is looking for a new owner. The Prancing Horse in question, which was the 144th example to leave the marque’s factory in Maranello, Italy, has just been listed for private sale on RM Sotheby’s for €3.6 million (approximately $4 million at the current exchange rate). To recap, Ferrari introduced the two-seater sports car to commemorate its 50th anniversary in 1996. As the successor to the F40, the F50 combined elements of Ferrari’s track beasts and Formula 1 racing expertise. Under the hood, it was fitted...
