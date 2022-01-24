Ford to halt orders for hybrid pickup Maverick

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is a performance model of the popular SUV. It shares a lot of similarities with the Ford F-150 Raptor Pickup. The SUV is built for high-speed off-road driving, not to mention the kinds of jumps that usually come along with it. The Ford Bronco Raptor is fitted with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine. The engine is exclusive to Ford’s newer models. It has over 400 hp. The Bronco Raptor also has a 4×4 system with high, low, and automatic settings and a locking rear differential. And, of course, it has amazing shock absorbers. The Bronco’s shock absorbers help control the SUV on rough roads. To help absorb the impact of any big air, the shock absorbers get stiffer as they compress.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO