If you are living under a rock and missed the unbelievable game between The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, then…well, I’m sorry. However, even if you were watching the game, you didn’t get this! Well, in all honesty, we got a brief glimpse. Late in the 4th quarter, a Kansas City fan went for his “film me for content” moment and ran on to the field. I wonder though, if he was rethinking that move after Bills Wide Receiver Stephone Diggs decided to lower the boom!

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO