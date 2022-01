The Go-Go’s have announced several rescheduled 2022 dates to celebrate the band’s recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The concerts include intimate shows on the west coast at the end of March. They’ve also been tapped as the opening act for Billy Idol’s brief U.K. tour in June, the group’s first U.K. tour in 26 years. The group had been scheduled to play the dates just before and after New Year’s but they were postponed when a member of their “team” tested positive for Covid-19. (They also had dates scheduled in 2020 in other markets that were canceled due to the pandemic; it’s not known whether the group will follow these concerts with a lengthier tour.)

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO