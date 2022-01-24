Weekend Snow Totals in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- We received over three inches of snow here in St. Cloud over the weekend. The National Weather Service says on Friday night...mix949.com
ST. CLOUD -- We received over three inches of snow here in St. Cloud over the weekend. The National Weather Service says on Friday night...mix949.com
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0