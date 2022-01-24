ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Weekend Snow Totals in St. Cloud

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- We received over three inches of snow here in St. Cloud over the weekend. The National Weather Service says on Friday night...

Ice Camping is a Trend in Central Minnesota

A new trend is becoming popular in Central Minnesota, ice camping. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He says people are bringing a tiny house or ice house onto the ice and spend the weekend there. Schmitt says whole families are doing this. He says they are spending some of the time ice fishing but most of the time watching movies, playing cards and things like that. Schmitt says they will stay out there regardless of how the fishing is.
HOBBIES
Weather Announcement for Wednesday, January 26th, 2022

UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, January 26th, 2022. -- Benton-Stearns Voyagers, Pioneers, and New Frontiers. -- Eden Valley-Watkins (no AM pre-school) -- Foley (no AM pre-school, Falcon Kids Care opens at 6:00 a.m.) -- Holdingford (no morning pre-school) -- Kimball Area (Cubs Club opens at 8:30...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Wind Chill Advisory, Warning Through Wednesday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory from 3:00 p.m. Monday through midnight. A Wind Chill Warning will be in effect from midnight through noon on Tuesday. A Wind Chill Advisory from noon on Tuesday through 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. For the wind chill warning,...
ENVIRONMENT
How Cold is Too Cold for Your Dog to Be Outside in Minnesota?

With temperatures well below zero this week, how cold is too cold for your dog to be outdoors in Minnesota?. I have a small dog, Norman is a Shih Tzu and weighs in at just under 14 pounds, and as badly as he wants to play outside in the snow, his tiny little paws freeze almost instantly when they hit the snow. Then he does the big high step back into the house to warm up.
MINNESOTA STATE
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Wind Chill Advisory Tonight through Friday Morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory in effect through 9 am Friday for all of central Minnesota -- including Benton, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Mille Lacs, Meeker, Morrison, Pope, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, and Wright counties (+more). This Wind Chill Advisory also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Cold Temps, Light Snow Into Saturday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until noon Thursday. The Wind Chill Advisory will then be reissued from 6:00 p.m. Thursday through 8:00 a.m. Friday. Expect Wind Chill readings as low as 35 below at times. A round of light snow will...
ENVIRONMENT
Spend the Night at Duluth’s New Revamped Lake Superior “Brewtel”

You'll be able to wine, dine and spend the night at Duluth's revitalized Lake Superior Brewing Company!. Over two years ago, one of Minnesota's oldest craft breweries quietly closed its doors. In early January 5, 2020 various sources reported that Lake Superior Brewing Company had closed its doors after 25 years. Not only was it one of the oldest breweries in the state of Minnesota at the time (just behind August Schell and Summit), but it was also the oldest craft brewery in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
Beaudreau’s: An East St. Cloud Staple Since the 1880s

ST. CLOUD -- Beaudreau’s Bar in east St. Cloud has long claimed to be ‘the oldest bar in St. Cloud”. I know it has been around for a long time, but is that an accurate statement? With a lot of help from Mary Ostby over at the Benton County Historical Society, we did some digging to find out the truth.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Strong Winds, Blowing Snow Result in Numerous Crashes

UNDATED -- The strong winds Tuesday, especially in western Minnesota, caused blowing snow resulting in crashes. The Minnesota State Patrol says they responded to 59 crashes statewide from 1:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. Six people were hurt in those crashes. There were also 92 vehicles that spun out and went...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Weekender: Barnelopet, Movie Series and Sledding

ST. CLOUD -- Whether you're a fan of winter fun or want to find a warmer activity, we have what your looking forward in this week's central Minnesota entertainment guide. Take your family ice skating at St. Cloud State University, catch a movie at Marcus Theatres, hit the slopes at Powder Ridge, enjoy some winter activities at Riverside Park and then check out the 14th annual Barnelopet event. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
