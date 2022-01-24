Police: Man Arrested After Chase, Standoff
ST. CLOUD -- A man has been arrested after a police chase in south St. Cloud. St. Cloud police say the incident began after 6:00 p.m. Sunday. It ended near Sherburne County Roads 3...mix949.com
