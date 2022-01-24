Police: Man Arrested After Chase, Standoff

BUCKMAN -- A Pierz man is dead after he was run over by a grain truck Monday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says it happened at Sunrise Ag in Buckman at about 2:40 p.m. The sheriff's office says 37-year-old Nathan Rothstein was near the back of the truck while another man was backing up the rig. Authorities say Rothstein fell to the ground and was run over.

PIERZ, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO