US Retaliates Against China, Cancels 44 Flights Operated By Chinese Airlines

By Aaron Karp
routesonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Transportation Department said China’s cancellation of 44 flights operated by US airlines is inconsistent with the US-China air services accord. The US Transportation Department (DOT) has suspended 44 flights to be operated to the US by Chinese airlines starting Jan. 30 and extending through late March in a direct...

