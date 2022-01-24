ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thierry Mugler Dies at 73

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThierry Mugler, a fragrance and fashion designer known for his flamboyant creations, has died at the age of 73. According to a post from Mugler’s Instagram page, the designer passed on Sunday January 23, 2022. In...

Variety

Manfred Thierry Mugler, French Fashion Designer, Dies at 73

