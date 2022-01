BUCKHANNON — Both the West Virginia Wesleyan College men and women’s swim team lapped the competition on their way to a victory over Wheeling on Saturday, January 15 at the Natatorium. The wins for both swim teams allowed the seniors to taste one last victory before graduation. The wins also hope to be a major building block for a possible run in the upcoming MEC/GMAC conference championships for both of Wesleyan’s teams.

