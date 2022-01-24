Bamboo Airways Expands International Footprint

Routes details the latest new route announcements, as well as the services returning to carriers’ networks. Austrian Airlines is resuming scheduled operations to the Greek island of Samos this summer. Schedules filed with OAG show the carrier plans to serve Vienna (VIE)-Samos (SMI) once a week on Mondays from June 6 using Embraer 195s. The airline previously served the island until September 2015 and had intended to return in summer 2020 until the onset of the pandemic forced the plans to be halted. In December 2021, Austrian said it expects to offer 110 destinations worldwide during the summer 2022 season with around 1,300 weekly frequencies. Vacation destinations such as Catania, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Keflavík and Mykonos—which were previously part of the airline's charter program—can now be booked as regular flights.

