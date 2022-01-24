ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Bamboo Airways Expands International Footprint

By David Casey
routesonline.com
 3 days ago

New routes from Vietnam to Australia, Germany, Japan and the UK will start before the end of March. Vietnamese leisure airline Bamboo Airways has confirmed plans to launch its first route to Germany, as well as opening reservations for new services to London Heathrow (LHR), Melbourne (MEL) and Tokyo Narita...

www.routesonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

British Airways jumbo jet bought for £1 turned into ‘party plane’

A former British Airways jumbo jet which was bought for £1 has been transformed into a “party plane”.The Boeing 747 was purchased by Cotswold Airport chief executive Suzannah Harvey in 2020, after BA decided to retire the aircraft from its fleet.Since then, she and a group of volunteers have given the plane a new lease of life, turning it into a luxury events space complete with bar, which can be hired out for parties and private functions.“I paid a pound for her, and we have a certain obligation to maintain it as is practical for public use,” said Harvey.“The company...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

ITA Airways To Codeshare With AirBaltic

The agreement seeks to improve connectivity between Italy and Latvia. Airways has agreed a codeshare partnership with Latvian carrier airBaltic, becoming the Alitalia successor’s 19th since starting commercial operations last October. Under the terms of the agreement, Riga-based airBaltic will expand its network by putting its BT designator code...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

Air Serbia To Launch Flights To Jordan

The Belgrade-based carrier also plans to start service to Lyon, France and Sochi, Russia. Air Serbia plans to begin service to Amman (AMM) in Jordan and two other international destinations from June. Starting June 1, the Belgrade (BEG)-AMM route will be operated 4X-weekly. Service will be reduced to 3X-weekly in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Heathrow Airport#Japan Airlines#Vietnamese#Mel#Fra#Han#Aviareps Group#German#Vietnam Airlines
routesonline.com

IATA DG: Domestic Rebound Shows Public's Desire To Travel

Willie Walsh concedes Asia-Pacific routes will be slow to recover. Domestic routes accounted for a clear majority of global airline traffic in 2021, according to newly released IATA figures, demonstrating the uneven recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Domestic represented just over 62% of total traffic, which is a complete reversal...
TRAVEL
routesonline.com

Philippine Airlines Boosts Middle East Network

Israel will join the network of the Philippines' flag-carrier in April as part of efforts to grow tourism and business links between the two countries. A new route to Israel is being launched by Philippine Airlines (PAL), more than 60 years after the carrier last operated regular flights to Tel Aviv.
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

Air Leap Failure Leaves Eight Routes Unserved

The Scandinavian airline said it was not financially viable to continue operations, blaming a lack of state support. Scandinavian regional airline Air Leap has ceased operations, leaving eight routes in Sweden, Norway and Finland unserved. The carrier, which was founded in 2018, said its board has applied for a corporate...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
routesonline.com

United Airlines Rolls Back 2022 Capacity In Face Of Omicron

The Star Alliance member believes routes to Asia will be particularly slow to rebound. United Airlines has revised down its flying program for 2022, now conceding its full-year capacity will be below 2019 levels because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Chicago-based carrier had previously anticipated operating 5%...
INDUSTRY
routesonline.com

Australian airlines slash domestic capacity as omicron torpedoes demand

Just as most Australian states open up their internal borders, soaring COVID-19 case numbers are disrupting the network recoveries achieved in recent months by the country’s major airlines, proving once again how fragile such rebounds can be. In Australia there have been record numbers of COVID-19 infections, thanks to...
WORLD
routesonline.com

Katowice Airport: Cargo Leader among Polish regional Airports

Record-Breaking Cargo Traffic in 2021 The Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA) – the manager of Katowice Wojciech Korfanty International Airport – summarized cargo traffic results for 2021. From January to the end of December 2021, record-breaking 32 104 tonnes of freight, i.e. 11 729 tonnes more (+57.6%)...
WORLD
routesonline.com

daa Welcomes Ryanair Announcement Of Largest Ever Dublin Airport Summer Programme

Daa has welcomed the announcement by Ryanair today of its largest ever summer schedule from Dublin Airport which will see 120 destinations and over 900 weekly flights available from the country’s busiest and best-connected airport this summer. Ryanair will also increase its investment at Dublin Airport with the delivery...
WORLD
routesonline.com

Incheon Airport to build infrastructure and operate Batam Hang Nadim Airport with Indonesian partner

Slowly but surely Indonesia is privatising some of its smaller airports. Indonesia is a country where some foreign operators and investors are wary to tread for a variety of reasons. But with the Lombok Airport deal having attracted a large number of interested parties, the conclusion of a 25-year concession to operate, maintain and extend the Batam Hang Nadim Airport on the Riau Islands, close to Singapore, will give more hope to the two state airport operating companies that they can find more takers Especially where a local and largely state-owned minority partner can be found, as in this case.
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Jan. 24)

Routes details the latest new route announcements, as well as the services returning to carriers’ networks. Austrian Airlines is resuming scheduled operations to the Greek island of Samos this summer. Schedules filed with OAG show the carrier plans to serve Vienna (VIE)-Samos (SMI) once a week on Mondays from June 6 using Embraer 195s. The airline previously served the island until September 2015 and had intended to return in summer 2020 until the onset of the pandemic forced the plans to be halted. In December 2021, Austrian said it expects to offer 110 destinations worldwide during the summer 2022 season with around 1,300 weekly frequencies. Vacation destinations such as Catania, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Keflavík and Mykonos—which were previously part of the airline's charter program—can now be booked as regular flights.
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

New UK Report Encourages More Flexible Regulations On Domestic Routes

Subsidized routes, ADP taxes and London slots are all addressed in the new report from the Union Connectivity Review. The UK government should amend air transport regulations to allow subsidized routes between UK regions, rather than—as is the case currently—a subsidized route having to touch London, according to a new report.
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

Route Analysis: Istanbul-Yerevan

Turkey and Armenia are set to be linked by nonstop flights once again as the countries make efforts to normalize relations. Turkish LCC Pegasus Airlines intends to begin a new scheduled route to Armenia’s capital Yerevan (EVN) in February after two years without nonstop flights between Turkey and Armenia.
WORLD
The Independent

Travel industry demands scrapping of international Covid testing requirements

The travel industry is calling on the Government to remove all testing requirements for international travellers.Manchester Airports Group (MAG) and Airlines UK said research they commissioned into travel restrictions found domestic, not international, restrictions would be the only way to reduce the spread of Omicron.Pre-departure and day two PCR testing were reintroduced in late November and early December in response to the spread of Omicron.From early December, MAG said passenger numbers at its airports fell by more than 30%.The travel restrictions are expected to be reviewed on Wednesday.MAG chief executive Charlie Cornish and Airlines UK boss Tim Alderslade released a...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy