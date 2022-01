The secret to amazing lasagna is to make the pasta yourself. I know, I know — lasagna is a ton of work as it is. But for me, using store bought noodles (even the “ready to bake” variety) always results in a disappointing dish with layers that slide around and fall apart. Many layers of paper-thin pasta tend to hold together better and, since you’re making it from scratch, you can get creative and add extra flavor and nutrition to the dish by using unconventional pastas like spinach, roasted red pepper or sweet potato.

