Supreme Court will hear Harvard and UNC affirmative action cases

By Scott Jaschik
Inside Higher Ed
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court today agreed to hear an appeal of a decision that Harvard University’s use of affirmative action in college admissions is legal. The court will also hear an appeal of a ruling that the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s use of affirmative action was...

The Independent

What is the political make up of the Supreme Court, and how are justices selected?

News that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to announce his retirement sent shockwaves through Washington and ended GOP hopes that the next court vacancy would occur while Republicans controlled the Senate.The court underwent significant changes under the Trump administration, when over the course of four years, president Donald Trump oversaw the confirmation of three new justices to the bench, a third of the total bench, shifting the makeup of the court firmly to the right.Mr Breyer’s retirement during the reign of a Democratic president means that the court’s overall make up will not change, for now. Thanks to...
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Supreme Court takes up race in college admissions

The Supreme Court has agreed to review a challenge to the consideration of race in college admission decisions, often known as affirmative action. With three new conservative justices on the court since its last review, the practice may be facing its greatest threat yet.The court said Monday it would consider a pair of lawsuits alleging that Harvard University and the University of North Carolina discriminate against Asian American applicants. The practice has been reviewed by the court several times over the past 40 years and has generally been upheld, but with limits. A look at the case:WHAT ARE RACE-CONSCIOUS...
Inside Higher Ed

A Clear Divide for the Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear two cases on affirmative action in college admissions: one involving Harvard University and the other the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. When the justices consider the cases later this year, they will return to the issue they last faced in...
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Agrees to Hear Harvard Admissions Case, Giving Conservative Justices the Chance to Nix Affirmative Action in Higher Education

The Supreme Court of the United States granted certiorari Monday in two consolidated cases challenging colleges’ affirmative-action admissions policies. The cases will afford SCOTUS’ conservative majority the chance to entirely revamp the rules for race-based admissions. Anti-affirmative action advocacy group Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) appealed a 2020...
The Independent

Stephen Breyer: Supreme Court Justice expected to announce retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to announce his retirement, NBC News reported, which gives President Joe Biden an opportunity to replace one of the court’s three liberals and maintain the balance of the highest federal court in the US. Democrats had hoped Mr Breyer, 83, would retire while they hold the majority in the Senate before the 2022 midterm elections, since Republicans are expected to win the majority.The fears were compounded by the fact former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died weeks before the 2020 presidential election and then-president Donald Trump nominated arch-conservative Amy Coney Barrett to replace...
AFP

Stephen Breyer: pragmatic pillar of US Supreme Court

Stephen Breyer, the oldest justice on the US Supreme Court and the senior member of the bench's liberal-leaning wing, boasts a record of pragmatism in the hundreds of opinions he has authored in his long career. The bespectacled California native, aged 83, was nominated to the nation's highest court by Democratic former president Bill Clinton, and US media reported Wednesday that he plans to retire at the end of the current term in June. He has spent more than 25 years on the nine-member bench, which towards the end of his tenure has firmly leaned to the right of the political spectrum. But being in the minority has not dimmed his jovial nature or passion for the work of the court. Breyer has insisted in his rulings on assessing real-world implications when deciding cases, rejecting the strict reading of the Constitution favored by some of his peers.
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson: Could Merrick Garland’s replacement be Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court pick?

When President Joe Biden announced a slate of judicial nominations on 29 March last year, one nomination to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia stood out to veteran court-watchers. Mr Biden’s pick for the seat once held by current US Attorney General Merrick Garland was US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Florida native and double Harvard graduate (undergraduate and law school) who had been named to the federal bench by then-president Barack Obama in 2013. The choice of Ms Jackson for the vacancy created by Mr Garland’s move to the Justice Department would make...
People

Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Masking Tension Reports in Supreme Court: 'I'm Choosing to Be Safe'

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is speaking out amid reports of mask-related tension between herself and fellow Justice Neil Gorsuch. While appearing virtually on Tamron Hall's eponymous show Wednesday, the host asked Sotomayor, 67, about the "rare statement" she and Gorsuch, 54, released last week, denying that she had asked him to wear a face mask, amid her own ongoing decision to do so.
Sportico

Justice Breyer Retirement a Setback for NCAA Traditionalists

The retirement of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will alter the Court’s dynamics, including in regard to college sports cases. Breyer, 83, has expressed support for the traditions of college sports—a sharp contrast to more critical viewpoints shared by Justice Brett Kavanaugh and others. Breyer’s retirement is not yet official, though NBC News, the Associated Press and other national media have reported on it. After Breyer’s retirement is formally announced, President Joe Biden will interview candidates for the nomination. During the 2020 presidential election and at other times, Biden has pledged to nominate the first black woman to the Court....
WSPA 7News

Breyer to retire from Supreme Court: reports

Justice Stephen Breyer is planning to retire from the Supreme Court, according to multiple reports, ending a nearly three-decade career on the bench and clearing the way for Democrats to seat the liberal jurist’s replacement on the 6-3 conservative majority court.
