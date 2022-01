This wine, which comes from select blocks of Rosemary's and Rincon vineyards, only seems to grow more interesting the longer it sits open. Density is the game, with black raspberry, oak and mace on the nose, while the palate roasts plum and berry into darker tones. Nothing sticks out, meaning this will age with grace. Drink now through 2038. Matt Kettmann.

DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO