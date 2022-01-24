ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Eight winners from the college football transfer portal thus far

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lte14_0du8PVuB00

The transfer portal has become one of the best tools college football coaches can use for immediate roster upgrades.

This offseason has already seen an abundance of talented players at every position take their talents to new programs.

We have seen multiple examples of transfers who put their teams over the hump in recent memory, especially at quarterback.

Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield became Heisman trophy winners after transferring. Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts brought Ohio State and Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff in just one season.

This year we saw multiple elite quarterback talents transfer. Perhaps Caleb Williams or Quinn Ewers will continue the success of transfer quarterbacks.

How well teams navigate the transfer portal will have a major impact on the outlook of the 2022 season and beyond.

Here are the eight teams who benefited the most from the transfer portal this offseason (so far):

Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFOrU_0du8PVuB00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
  • RB Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech)
  • WR Jermaine Burton (Georgia)
  • DB Eli Ricks (LSU)

Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lmtem_0du8PVuB00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Notables:

  • WR Jadon Haselwood (Oklahoma)
  • LB Drew Sanders (Alabama)
  • DB Dwight McGlothern (LSU)
  • DE Landon Jackson (LSU)
  • DB Latavious Brini (Georgia)

Florida State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WRdbD_0du8PVuB00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Notables:

  • WR Mycah Pittman (Oregon)
  • WR Johnny Wilson (Arizona State)
  • WR Winston Wright (West Virginia)
  • OT Kaden Lyles (Wisconsin)
  • EDGE Jared Verse (Albany)
  • LB Tatum Bethune (UCF)

LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28HnAU_0du8PVuB00
Patrick Dennis-USA TODAY Sports

Notables:

  • RB Noah Cain (Penn State)
  • WR Kyren Lacy (Louisiana)
  • OL Miles Frazier (FIU)
  • DL Mekhi Wingo (Missouri)
  • DB Greg Brooks Jr (Arkansas)

Ole Miss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Mil7_0du8PVuB00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Notables:

  • RB Zach Evans (TCU)
  • TE J.J. Pegues (Auburn)
  • OL Mason Brooks (Western Kentucky)
  • LB Troy Brown (Central Michigan)
  • S Isheem Young (Iowa State)

South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2LPZ_0du8PVuB00
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Notables:

  • QB Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma)
  • RB Christian Beal-Smith (Wake Forest)
  • WR Antwane Wells (James Madison)
  • TE Austin Stogner (Oklahoma)
  • DB Devonni Reed (Central Michigan)

Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407bSz_0du8PVuB00
Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY Network.

Notables:

  • QB Quinn Ewers (Ohio State)
  • WR Isaiah Neyor (Wyoming)
  • TE Jahleel Billingsley (Alabama)
  • DB Ryan Watts (Ohio State)

USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GjtyR_0du8PVuB00
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Notables:

  • RB Travis Dye (Oregon)
  • RB Austin Jones (Stanford)
  • WR Mario Williams (Oklahoma)
  • WR Brenden Rice (Colorado)
  • DB Latrell McCutchin (Oklahoma)
  • DL Earl Barquet (TCU)

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
saturdaytradition.com

5-star LB, nation's No. 4 recruit in 2022 class decommits from Texas A&M

One of the nation’s top prospects in the 2022 class has re-opened his recruitment. ESPN’s Tom VanHaaran reported on Monday that 5-star linebacker Harold Perkins has decommitted from Texas A&M. This news comes after recent visits to Florida and LSU. He initially gave his verbal pledge to the Aggies in early January.
TEXAS STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama LB Shane Lee Announces Transfer Destination

A former Crimson Tide linebacker has officially found his new home. Shane Lee, a member of Alabama's 2019 recruiting class, announced his decision to transfer to the University of Southern California on Sunday, becoming the eleventh player to transfer away from Tuscaloosa this season. After filling for an injured Dylan...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Ohio State News

The Ohio State Buckeyes are reportedly leading the way when it comes to NIL deals. On Monday, it was reported that OSU’s 220 athletes have combined to to earn nearly $3 million across 608 NIL agreements. Good for No. 1 in the nation across all three categories. The Buckeyes...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#Lsu Football#Ohio State#American Football#Alabama Rb#Wr#Arkansas Notables#Florida State Notables#Ucf#Lsu Notables#Penn State#Tcu
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
DawgsDaily

Jaheim Singletary Ranked No. 1 Corner in Final Rankings

The SI99 is an elite group of prospects. Assembled by the SI All American staff, led by Lead Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr., the SI99 is the nation's 99-best prospects in the class of 2022. This year, in the final rankings, Georgia accounts for ten of those 99 players, third-most...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Les Miles News

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase met with the media before the AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs. During the media appearance, Chase was asked if there is a moment from his younger playing days that he draws motivation from. As it turns out, former LSU coach Les Miles didn’t see Chase as talented enough to play wide receiver in college.
CINCINNATI, OH
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football offers 6-foot-8 OL Wilkin Formby

Tuscaloosa native, Wilkin Formby pulled in an offer from Alabama football during a visit to UA Saturday. Formby currently attends Northridge High School, and he holds 22 college offers. The Crimson Tide were the 21st program to offer Formby, and Vanderbilt pushed his offer total to 22 Sunday. The junior said he feels Alabama’s offer is a special one.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
SFGate

USC Coach Lincoln Riley's $2.1M Oklahoma Mansion Is Pending Sale

Now that he's firmly ensconced in Southern California, the former University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has left behind his Norman, OK, home. Listed in August 2021 for $2.1 million, the upscale abode is now in pending sale status. It's also the most expensive place on the market in the college town, where the current median list price sits at a modest $265,000.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

71K+
Followers
117K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy