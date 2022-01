The density and darkness of the fruit on the nose of this bottling from a rocky site in Edna Valley is offset by a steady streak of loamy earth, crushed asphalt and tar, as damp herbs also arise. It's texturally impressive on the palate, with both density and grip that carry the core of rich, grilled fruit and roasted coffee flavors. Drink now–2033. Matt Kettmann.

DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO