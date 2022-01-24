ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Bitcoin ‘enters value zone’ as BTC price floor metric goes green again

cryptocoingossip.com
 3 days ago

Dynamic range NVT returns to levels seen just twice in two years: the March 2020 coronavirus crash and last year’s reaction after the Chinese miner shut down. Bitcoin (BTC) has just reentered a key price zone, which has signaled the beginning of the end for bear phases, data...

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptocoingossip.com

Short-Term Bitcoin Holders Taking the Brunt of BTC Capitulation: Analytics Firm Glassnode

Crypto research firm Glassnode is looking at fresh Bitcoin (BTC) data to see if the recent sell-off indicates that BTC is just in a slump or entering bear market territory. In its latest weekly newsletter, Glassnode says that due to the wild price swings commonly seen in the crypto markets, a deeper analysis of the data is required to establish a clear picture of what’s really happening.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Small Cap Altcoins Get Decimated In January Crypto Derisking

During the January crypto derisking carnage, it seems small cap altcoins have come out as the losers as they look to end the month 35% in the red. Small Cap Altcoins Suffer The Largest Losses In January Bloodbath. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, it looks like...
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD May be Limited below $39,500 Level

The Bitcoin price prediction could stop short of $39,500 as this level may be guarded by strong technical barriers. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD surges and moves close to the resistance level of $39,000 but fails to break both the 9-day moving average and $39,000 resistance. The first digital asset is currently gaining about 1.84% since the past few hours and could stay unchanged before the end of today’s trading. Meanwhile, BTC/USD is changing hands at $37,659.26. The coin remains in the hands of the bulls but need to rise above $39,000 to escape the danger zone. Therefore, if the bulls could successfully push the price above the moving averages, the next resistance levels may be found at $42,500, $44,500, and $46,500.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Bitcoin Network#Price Floor#Green Zone#Nvt#Chinese#Capriole#Btc Usd
cryptocoingossip.com

Altcoins book 40% gain after Bitcoin and the crypto market enter a relief rally

FRONT, DG and QSP join the list of altcoins which surged more than 40% after BTC recovered the $38,000 level. Crypto investors are beginning to feel a sense of hope once more on Jan. 26 as the wider cryptocurrency market is seeing green and Bitcoin (BTC) price trading near $38,000. Even with the breakout, traders are advising caution ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting where the Federal Reserve is expected to unveil their plans for hiking interest rates.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

TA: Bitcoin Fails Near Key Zone, Can Bulls Save The Day

Bitcoin attempted a key upside break above the $38,500 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC failed to clear $38,500 and started a fresh decline. Bitcoin struggled to gain pace above the $38,200 and $38,500 resistance levels. The price is now trading below $37,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Finding Bitcoin’s True Point of Pain, Why Sub $30K Seems Likely

Bitcoin maintains its bullish short-term trajectory into the U.S. Federal Reserve FOMC meeting, suggesting the downtrend might be losing strength. BTC investors have feel the pain in the last weeks, as the cryptocurrency displays a high correlation with the U.S. stock market. Related Reading | Bitcoin Whales Take Advantage Of...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Bounce Incoming for Bitcoin (BTC), According to Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe – Here’s His Target

Popular crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe says that Bitcoin (BTC) is due for a heavier bounce even amid the bearish sentiment surrounding the digital asset markets. In a new strategy session, Van de Poppe tells his 164,000 YouTube subscribers that he believes the Bitcoin bottom is not yet in despite BTC’s bounce from the 90-day low of $32,990.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
cryptocoingossip.com

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Makes Massive 2030 Prediction for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) – Here’s Their Target

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest has unveiled massive price predictions for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) for 2030, less than 8 years away. In the new 2022 edition of its Big Ideas Report, ARK notes that Bitcoin has a relatively tiny market cap compared to major asset classes like global real estate ($220 trillion), global bonds ($124 trillion), and gold ($10 trillion).
STOCKS
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin Mining Proponent Ponders a World Where BTC Fails

For crypto die-hards, the idea of Bitcoin collapsing is unthinkable. But what would happen if, for any reason, the Bitcoin network failed? Max Gagliardi, the co-founder of Ancova Energy, a U.S. Bitcoin mining and advisory outfit, laid out potential outcomes in the event that such a situation ever materialized. “If...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin dips 8% from highs as trader demands BTC bulls reclaim $37.5K

Bitcoin “isn’t shouting for bullishness” below $37,500, fresh analysis says, as the Fed’s latest comments deliver little direction. Bitcoin (BTC) climbed down from multi-day highs on Jan. 27 as the aftermath of the latest United States Federal Reserve meeting saw bulls taper their enthusiasm. BTC/USD 1-hour...
BUSINESS
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Loses Steam After Tapping $39,000 Resistance

Bitcoin (BTC) managed to return to the $38,919 level since falling below the area on Jan 21. It’s fallen back some since then but it’s possible that it has completed a short-term corrective structure. Bitcoin had rebounded and was moving upwards after touching a local low of $32,917...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Polygon (MATIC) sees a strong oversold bounce after $250B crypto market rebound

MATIC price secured a near 40% gain as crypto market sentiment improves in the wake of a notable $250 billion relief rally. Polygon (MATIC) emerged as one of the best performers among high-ranking cryptocurrencies on Jan. 26 as the price rose nearly 17% to reach an intraday high at $1.825.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

No blow-off top? Bitcoin hodler metric points to ‘depressed’ BTC price

Bitcoin (BTC) investors are famous for their ability to “hodl” through price dips, but new data sheds light on how long they may be prepared to continue. In a tweet on Jan. 16, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode noted that holder behavior currently mimics how Bitcoin behaves during the least extreme part of its price cycles.
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin pundits split over BTC floor as Bloomberg analyst eyes bounce

Bitcoin (BTC) could still fall under $30,000, but some prominent sources are already calling the end of the latest bearish turn on BTC/USD. In a tweet on Jan. 25, Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, eyed Bitcoin’s position relative to its 20-week moving average, noting that historically, current levels have marked a turning point.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy