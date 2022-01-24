Bitcoin ‘enters value zone’ as BTC price floor metric goes green again

The Bitcoin price prediction could stop short of $39,500 as this level may be guarded by strong technical barriers. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD surges and moves close to the resistance level of $39,000 but fails to break both the 9-day moving average and $39,000 resistance. The first digital asset is currently gaining about 1.84% since the past few hours and could stay unchanged before the end of today’s trading. Meanwhile, BTC/USD is changing hands at $37,659.26. The coin remains in the hands of the bulls but need to rise above $39,000 to escape the danger zone. Therefore, if the bulls could successfully push the price above the moving averages, the next resistance levels may be found at $42,500, $44,500, and $46,500.

CURRENCIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO