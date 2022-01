Binance Coin (BNB) has regained its footing after a considerable decrease to support and looks ready to initiate a short-term rally. On May 10, BNB reached an all-time high price of $692 before falling sharply. After a long period of consolidation, it approached these levels once more but only managed to reach $669 on Nov 7. It has been falling since then and has decreased by 45%.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO