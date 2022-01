Experts discussed the future of the metaverse, GameFi, Web 3.0, and what’s in store for Bitcoin in 2022. 2022 will be mostly about ‘baby steps’ interspersed with ‘aha!’ moments as more brands realize that it’�s worth entering this industry. O.J. Jordan predicted that the Metaverse market could reach $800 billion by 2024, up over 10x from $70bn. Mary Carracho expects a clear separation of the two audiences: those who play to make money and those who enjoy the games for their own sake, and for whom the financial aspect is a disincentive.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO