ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Some Patients With Macular Degeneration Could Stop Monthly Eye Injections

gladstonedispatch.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Patients With Macular Degeneration Could Stop Monthly Eye Injections. MONDAY, Jan....

www.gladstonedispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

Dried goji berries can protect your eyes from macular degeneration

DAVIS, Calif. — Just one ounce of dried goji berries a day can help prevent or at least delay the onset of age-related vision problems, a new study reveals. Researchers from the University of California-Davis found that eating the fruit improves the health of the eyes, protecting against macular degeneration.
DAVIS, CA
MedicalXpress

Intensive care patients speak with their eyes

Intubated, ventilated, unable to speak: due to their condition, many critically ill patients are unable to express themselves. They can only communicate their wishes and needs, descriptions of symptoms, or pain sensations non-verbally. Eye-tracking systems can facilitate communication, in addition to eye-blinking, lip-reading and similar methods. This has been shown by a research group headed by the Department of General and Trauma Surgery of the BG University Hospital Bergmannsheil in cooperation with the Psychology Faculty at FernUniversität in Hagen. Their research also provides insights into the inner life of critically ill patients. The study was published online in the Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery on 14 December 2021.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macular Degeneration#Regimen#Healthday News
iheart.com

CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid Ready For Mask Distribution

The nation is coming closer to turning the corner on the latest COVID surge. Top expert Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts most states will soon hit the omicron peak and see cases fall by the middle of next month. It's already happening in New York and New Jersey but rural areas will take longer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

How Many Steps to Walk Away From Diabetes?

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When older people cut back on physical activity, their risk of type 2 diabetes rises. But walking regularly can help, a new study suggests. The more steps you take -- and the more intensely you walk -- the lower your odds for type 2 diabetes, researchers found. To assess the link between walking and diabetes risk, they enrolled more than 4,800 women, 65...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy