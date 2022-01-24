Some Patients With Macular Degeneration Could Stop Monthly Eye Injections

Intubated, ventilated, unable to speak: due to their condition, many critically ill patients are unable to express themselves. They can only communicate their wishes and needs, descriptions of symptoms, or pain sensations non-verbally. Eye-tracking systems can facilitate communication, in addition to eye-blinking, lip-reading and similar methods. This has been shown by a research group headed by the Department of General and Trauma Surgery of the BG University Hospital Bergmannsheil in cooperation with the Psychology Faculty at FernUniversität in Hagen. Their research also provides insights into the inner life of critically ill patients. The study was published online in the Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery on 14 December 2021.

