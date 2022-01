The digital transformation in recent times has taken the world by a storm. From Fintech innovations to cryptocurrencies, the world is experiencing a one-of-a-kind digital switch. Investing in cryptocurrencies is a new on-the-go trend that we all are intrigued to perform. The fascinating world of blockchains and crypto coins is a call for diving into the depths of future finances. However, with great opportunities come greater risks, and with the increasing cryptocurrency investment, there has been a surge in crypto scams.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO