Over the last couple of years, we've been living through a period that I have come to dub, "The Cageassaince." Nicolas Cage is one of my favorite actors, but for a long time there, he was stuck doing a lot of small, crummy movies that nobody was seeing (though there are definitely some gems in there if you seek them out - rent The Trust!). And then in 2018, he got one of the greatest roles of his career in Mandy, then appeared in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse, followed up in 2020 with the terrific horror movie Color Out of Space, and now has legitimate Oscar buzz for his role in 2021's Pig.

