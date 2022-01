Northerly arctic flow brings in the ultra cold air for morning with patchy freezing fog on top. We've had wind chills this morning at -26 to -29 below zero from Idaho Falls to Jackson Hole. A high temperature of 18-23 won't feel like much heat, but we are forecasting a jump in temperatures with more sun later and into tomorrow with highs in the upper 20's to near 32 by weekend. Still cold again tonight with lows in the single digits.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 4 HOURS AGO