Win £30 Worth of Vouchers to Spend on StagePlayer+

The smart home is increasingly commonplace, with smart thermostats, connected smoke alarms, colour-changing light bulbs, voice-controlled speakers and much more.But the main entry point to this world is through a simple but important accessory: the smart plug.With the smart plug, you can make a “dumb” gadget smart. For instance, use it for the bedside lamp so instead of struggling across a dark room with your hands full, say, “Alexa, turn on the bedside light”.Alexa is Amazon’s voice assistant, though you can also say “Hey, Google” or “Hey, Siri” for products that respond to Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit smart home...
Comments / 0