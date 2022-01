March 2020 was the month the world stood still. A global pandemic was upon us, and the way in which we went about our normal daily lives was turned completely upside down. Unlike so many other COVID-19 related policies, the initial plan to “slow the spread” so that the healthcare system would not be overwhelmed, had some grounding in logic and reason. We were told that if we did our part, it would enable healthcare providers to manage the influx of coronavirus cases while still providing needed care to our communities.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO