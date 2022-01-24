ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Win a Copy of Jim Rees New Book, Vicious Cycle

prima.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscover how to break your vicious cycles and begin creating a life that you can be proud of with ‘Vicious Cycle’, the latest book from Jim Rees, a renowned guru in Emotional Intelligence...

comps.prima.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Individual wearing skirt reveals they were turned away from bar for not ‘dressing his gender’

An individual has called out a lounge after they were denied entry because they were wearing a skirt and not “dressing his gender”.Pako Zolanski, 25, who goes by the username @pakozolanski on TikTok, recently uploaded a video taken outside of Monticello ATL, a lounge in Marietta, Georgia, where they had gone to celebrate a friend’s birthday.However, in the clip, a manager for the lounge can be seen explaining why the 25-year-old, who uses he/she/they pronouns, according to their TikTok bio, would not be allowed inside.“Let me explain. It’s just like when you go to some places, they say: ‘We can...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vicious Cycle#Emotional Intelligence
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
People

TLC Star Shauna Rae Reveals She Visited an OB-GYN to See If She 'Can Carry a Baby'

Shauna Rae Lesick isn't planning to become a new mom anytime soon, but the 22-year-old says knowing the status of her fertility health is a priority. After battling brain cancer as a baby, Lesick underwent surgery and three years of chemotherapy. The treatments were successful, but when she was 5, doctors discovered that her pituitary (which is responsible for producing hormones in the body that control metabolism and growth) had been rendered dormant.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals awkward moment boyfriend mistook her positive pregnancy test for Covid test

This TikTok gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “I tested positive”.In a hilarious video that now has over 16 million views, TikToker Hannah Alexis Grace shared her boyfriend’s confused reaction to finding out she’s pregnant over text.The TikTok begins with screenshots from the couple’s conversation, with a voiceover saying “Here’s how telling my boyfriend I’m pregnant went.” Hannah tells her partner, Charlie, that she finally knows why she feels ill, and sends him a picture of a positive pregnancy test. His response? “Are you joking me”.He asks his girlfriend if anyone knows she’s positive, to which she responds...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
PIX11

Holocaust survivor provides thousands of copies of her books to kids across US

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Thursday is International Holocaust Remembrance Day and in commemoration, 92-year-old survivor Elly Berkovits Gross is providing thousands of copies of her book, which tells her story so that the younger generation – who may not be aware of what happened – never forgets. These days, Berkovits Gross enjoys painting in her […]
QUEENS, NY
InsideHook

Crypto Group Buys Rare Copy of “Dune” Book for 100 Times Its Value in Weird NFT Plot

If I buy a copy of Dune, I do not own a copyright on it. It’s a very simple concept to understand, but seemingly lost on a bunch of crypto buyers who recently paid $3 million at a Christie’s auction for a copy of a book about Alejandro Jodorowsky’s failed attempt to make his film version of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi tome Dune in the 1970s. That was far, far over the asking price.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
24/7 Wall St.

Best Black Science Fiction Writers in America

For most of the 20th century, the world of speculative fiction was a boys’ club – specifically, a white boys’ club. Few women or writers of color were able to break into the genre’s exclusive circle, and those who did, such as Samuel R. Delany – whose “Babel-17” won a Nebula Award in 1967 – […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Pub criticised for ‘sexist’ note asking women to give male partners permission to watch Six Nations

A pub has been criticised for a note posted on its social media feeds that teasingly stated straight male pub-goers needed “permission” from their female partners to watch the Six Nations.The Town Square Belfast pub in Northern Ireland has since removed the post from its social media feeds.Addressed to “girlfriend/fiance/wife”, the note read: “Your boyfriend/fiance/husband has been invited to watch the rugby with the lads at Town Square Belfast on the following dates.”After listing some of the upcoming fixtures, it continued: “These outings obviously require your permission.”The note signed off with “kind regards, The Lads” before calling on the female...
TWITTER
bookriot.com

Win a Copy of THE FIELDS by Erin Young!

This giveaway is sponsored by Flatiron Books. A dark and gripping debut crime thriller, The Fields immerses you in small-town Iowa. When police investigator Sergeant Riley Fisher arrives on the scene of an already horrific crime, she discovers the victim was a childhood friend connected to a dark past she thought she’d left behind. The investigation grows complicated as more victims are found. Drawn deeper in, Riley soon discovers implications far beyond her Midwest town.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Ree Drummond addresses criticism from viewers over ‘lack of professionalism and decorum’ on cooking show

Celebrity chef Ree Drummond has amusingly addressed some of the criticism she faces from viewers over the “lack of professionalism and decorum” displayed on her cooking show.Drummond, who stars in The Pioneer Woman, discussed the occasional backlash she receives while sharing a clip from an upcoming episode of her Food Network show.In the clip, filmed at home by her daughter Alex Drummond, the chef attempts to try her newest recipe out on some of her family members, which prompts her daughter Paige Drummond to jokingly wrestle with brother-in-law Mauricio Scott over the first slice.As the pair pretend-fight, Drummond noted that...
TV SHOWS
Essence

Zendaya's Parents: 17 Sweet Photos Of The Star With Her Mom And Dad

"I gotta give it up to my parents,” she said in 2016. “I’m really lucky to have the parents that I have." We stan Zendaya‘s ascension into superstardom. One minute she was the Disney kid with the right moves on the sitcom Shake It Up, now she’s an Emmy-winning A-lister who is part of one of the biggest box-office smashes in history (Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the sixth highest grossing film of all time). The girl is on fire.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
prima.co.uk

What is wabi-sabi? How to apply this ancient philosophy to your own crafting

A new interpretation of an ancient philosophy is being embraced by many in the crafting community. Wabi-sabi is an ancient aesthetic that originates from Zen Buddhism. With an emphasis on Buddhist teachings of impermanence, wabi-sabi encourages us to take comfort in the knowledge that nothing is finished, nothing is perfect and nothing lasts. In life, things grow old, get damaged and fade; wabi-sabi finds value in this.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy