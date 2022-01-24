ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levodopa’s Ability to Bind Iron May Be Cause of Its Problems Over Time

By Marta Figueiredo PhD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL-dopa or levodopa, a standard treatment for Parkinson’s disease, forms a stable complex with iron and siderocalin, a protein involved in iron uptake by cells and found at higher levels in a brain region largely affected by Parkinson’s, a study shows. These early findings suggest that the...

