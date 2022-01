Converse’s Valentine’s Day sneaker releases will make you catch all the lovey-dovey feels this year. The brand released its limited range of V-Day-themed sneakers created in its most popular silhouettes. There are four distinct designs with themes that align with the holiday. The first style is a white Chunk 70 shoe that features little red lips embroidered all over with the word “Me” embroidered around the outer sole along with an embroidered heart. It includes the Converse signature seal and a black and white sole color combination. They also come with white laces. Another design follows the same aesthetic and pattern, except...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO