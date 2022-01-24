15 Items Wrestling Fans Need For The Royal Rumble

Less than a week to go until the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 dispute, the first Big Four event of the new year and above all one of the most famous and loved ones by fans around the world. A real date circled in red in the personal calendar of every fan of the discipline, with the inevitable expectation of knowing who will be able to prevail among the sixty athletes who aim to earn a place of honor at WrestleMania.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO