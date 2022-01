“The biggest fear of any parent who loses a child is that their child will be forgotten as life moves on.” Susie Shaw recently shared this utterly raw and heartfelt comment. She continues as her thoughts unfurl, saying that perhaps over time, people will care less and less about her nine-year-old son William, who passed away three years ago. This is a creeping fear that keeps her up at night. She is learning how to work through hard emotions instead of pushing these feelings down and ignoring them. Grief does not have a great script that leads you through life and responds to the-day-to-day. However, many of the Shaw family’s friends have worked to ensure that William’s life continues to be remembered and to help the community learn how to grieve in an active way.

CARLISLE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO