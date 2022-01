Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Contrary to what your non-hiking friends may think, going backpacking doesn’t mean you have to subsist on GORP. Hiking stoves have come a long way from their bulky, inefficient origins, and can boil water for tasty dehydrated meals in mere minutes or cook elaborate, rib-sticking camp fare on their own. These five models are our favorite stoves on the market right now for a variety of budgets, culinary complexities, and hiking conditions.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO