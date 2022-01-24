ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Review: Union Trail Bourbon 5 Years Old

By Monica Uhm
drinkhacker.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion Trail Bourbon is a new sourced blended bourbon release exclusive to Mash&Grape, the online spirits purveyor produced in collaboration with The Bourbon Enthusiast, a bourbon community founded by James Ashcraft that offers reviews and private barrel programs to its subscribers. The only information available on the bourbon so far is...

www.drinkhacker.com

Comments / 0

Related
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Treaty Oak x Whiskey Myers Red Handed Bourbon

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Treaty Oak Distilling. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Hunt & Gather Lot #2 Canadian Whisky 15 Years Old

During our inaugural coverage of Hunt & Gather I had been unaware that the “lot #1” indication on the label was more than just fanciful marketing. Hunt & Gather is indeed part of a series — and if lot #2 is any guide, they’re going to vary quite a bit, driven entirely by sourcing unique barrels. How much variety are we talking about? While H&G lot #1 was a 15 year old bourbon, lot #2 is a 15 year old Canadian whisky — a high-corn expression from “one of western Canada’s pioneering distilleries” (presumably Alberta).
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Fourteen Stout (2021)

There were a whopping seven different releases from Goose Island’s Barrel House line in 2021, including, of course, the fan favorite Bourbon County Stout. Among those options, one in particular may have been familiar to early Goose Island devotees. Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Fourteen Stout originally debuted way back in 2014 as part of the Proprietor’s line, available only to beer lovers in the Chicago area. Last year, the Goose Island powers that be decided to pull it out of the vault for re-release to a broader audience, although how broad is still a bit of a mystery. The original Brand Fourteen Stout was aged in a rye whiskey barrel, but to “up the rye ante” for 2021 Goose Island also added rye to the stout mashbill. Taking things a step further, they layered in cassia bark, cocoa nibs, panela sugar, and, perhaps oddest of all, coconut water. We’ve been sitting on our bottle since Black Friday, and that’s probably long enough. Let’s check it out.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Bell’s Uberon

Oberon, the wheat beer that put well-known Michigan microbrewer Bell’s on the proverbial map, officially went barrel-aged last fall. Dubbed Uberon, this beer was already familiar to some devotees of the Comstock-based brewery from its infrequent appearances at special tap events and local beer festivals over the years. In August 2021, just as Oberon’s summer release wrapped up, Bell’s decided to launch it into broader, but still limited, distribution. Presumably, they’ll keep the same seasonal handoff for 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cocoa Brown
drinkhacker.com

Review: Woodford Reserve Master’s Collection Five-Malt Stouted Mash

Woodford Reserve’s 2021 Master’s Collection release has finally shown up: Woodford Reserve Five-Malt Stouted Mash, a single malt release that is designed to be “a whiskey that exhibits the flavors of a classic beer.”. It’s not made from beer but rather, as the name suggests, five malts...
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Wines of Davis Bynum, 2022 Releases

Davis Bynum is part of the Rodney Strong empire, producing wines primarily grown in the Russian River Valley, with pinot noir a specific focus. We received four wines from the operation for review, two whites and two from its pinot collection. 2018 Davis Bynum Chardonnay River West Vineyard – I...
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

7 Scotch Cocktails Every Whisky Drinker Must Try

Although many scotch whisky drinkers enjoy their tipple neat or with a dash of water, there are countless cocktail recipes out there worth sampling. We’ve put together a list of the top 7 scotch whisky cocktails you need to try, featuring some old favorites and a few future classics.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Penelope Bourbon Debuts A 13 Year American Light Whiskey

There’s nothing light about American Light Whiskey, and Penelope Bourbon is looking to prove that with a recent new addition to their Founders Reserve Series. Penelope’s 13-year-old American Light Whiskey was distilled from corn at 189.5 proof and bottled at 134 proof back in 2008 by Seagrams Indiana (now MGP).
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Whiskey#Food Drink#Beverages#Union Trail Bourbon#The Bourbon Enthusiast#The Mash Grape
SPY

What Are the Best White Wines for Cooking In 2022?

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Now that those chilly winter temperatures have arrived, our palates may be craving the more full-bodied and comforting experience of sipping — err, guzzling — red wine. But what happens if you didn’t kill all those wonderful bottles of summery white that are sitting in your fridge waiting patiently to be uncorked? Fear not! Not only can you enjoy white wines all year long (because, duh), they’ll...
FOOD & DRINKS
thegnarlygnome.com

Uncle Nearest Debuts Its Own Whiskeys As It Retains Status As The Most Awarded American Whiskey Or Bourbon For The Third Year In A Row

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the most awarded American Whiskey or Bourbon of 2019 and 2020, confirmed today it has solidified this honor for the third year in a row, raking in a record 198 awards in 2021. Since its debut in 2017, the super-premium whiskey from Tennessee has topped every major spirit competition, garnering 380 total awards, including 46 Best in Class, and 213 Gold, Double Gold, and Platinum medals. Last year alone, the brand won 21 Best in Class awards from the industry’s most respected judges, including at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, John Barleycorn Awards, Ascot Awards, Bartender Spirits Awards, and The Spirits Business Luxury Masters.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
drinkhacker.com

Review: Procera Gin

Distilled in Nairobi, Kenya, Procera harvests botanicals from countries across Africa. Additionally, the base spirit comes from Kenyan sugar cane which grows around Lake Victoria, the source of the Nile River. Altogether, this makes for a distinctively African gin. The most notable ingredient in the gin is the one from which it draws its name, Juniperus Procera, a juniper variety indigenous to the highlands of Kenya, which here is used fresh and not dried, as is typically the case. Also in the mix of 11 total botanicals:
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

The Oregon Trail Leads To Bourbon, Ransom Bourbon

The Great Oregon Wine Co & Distillery recently announced the release of Ransom Bourbon, its newest expression to add to their stable of handcrafted whiskeys and gin. It originates from their organic farm and distillery in the foothills of the Coastal Mountain Range in Sheridan, Oregon. The first batch of...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
drinkhacker.com

Review: 10 Barrel Brewing All Ways Down Double IPA

While double IPAs are often sweet and even cloying, Bend Oregon-based 10 Barrel Brewing’s latest DIPA is surprisingly down to earth, showcasing more of a west coast style with hearty notes of forest floor and alpine tree bark. The beer finishes with a touch of citrus and cookie dough, upping the sweetness component, but not a ton. 10 Barrel’s recent Snake Run was more enveloping and balanced, with more going on.
BEND, OR
drinkhacker.com

Review: 2020 Trapiche Oak Cask Malbec and 2018 Medalla Cabernet Sauvignon

We’ve tried and enjoyed Trapiche offerings in the past, but not everything this Mendoza, Argentina-based vineyard has to offer. This is our first experience with its Cabernet Sauvignon, as well as with its Oak Cask Malbec. 2020 Trapiche Oak Cask Malbec – A rather burly affair, even after time...
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Nyak Cognac VS

I’m naturally prejudiced against anything that claims to be “so smooth” on its label, but let’s set that aside for our first foray into new Cognac brand Nyak. Nyak is the brainchild of some spirits and business royalty, including CEO of Detroit Equities, Dennis McKinley; former VP for Remy Cointreau, Patrick Charpentier; and Jerome Hyafil, a former EVP for Seagram’s. The concept: Develop a modern Cognac brand with specific appeal to the African-American community, aligning with rapper and entrepreneur Young M.A. as its chief mouthpiece.
DRINKS
The Independent

McDonald’s to launch Chicken Big Mac

McDonald’s is to launch a chicken version of its Big Mac in the UK and Ireland.The limited-edition new burger will go on sale on February 2, but only in participating restaurants until March 15.The fast-food giant said the addition of the Chicken Big Mac to its menu followed a high number of requests from customers.It described the burger as “the classic Big Mac we all know and love” complete with triple-layered bun, two 100% chicken breast patties in a crispy coating, a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles and the Big Mac sauce.The Double Big Mac, Mozzarella Dippers and the McFlurry...
RESTAURANTS
MarketWatch

Shake Shack launching limited-time Buffalo Chicken sandwich

Shake Shack Inc. launched a limited-time Buffalo-spice menu that includes a Buffalo Chicken sandwich and Buffalo-spiced French fries with cheese, starting Tuesday for customers using the app. The menu will be available nationwide from Jan. 28 through April 25. The burger chain is also introducing two limited-time shakes: The Wake & Shake made with coffee, orange zest, maple syrup and vanilla custard; and the Chocolate Pie Shake with chocolate ganache and croissant cookie crumbles. Shake Shack said earlier this month that 2021 revenue is expected to beat Street expectations. Shake Shack stock has sunk 41.7% over the past year while the S&P 500 index has gained 13.4%.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy