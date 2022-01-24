ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Transfer news LIVE: Celtic & Rangers latest as Goldson wanted in England, McGregor & Souttar updates and SPFL deals

By Alan Galindo
 3 days ago
THE January transfer window is moving at a rapid pace with the deadline just around the corner.

Rangers are pushing hard to get Hearts star John Souttar in the door NOW after agreeing a pre-contract. Also at Ibrox James Sands has arrived from the USA, while Nathan Patterson bagged a club record fee in joining EPL outfit Everton

Across Glasgow, Celtic pulled off a J-League triple swoop for Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate. The Parkhead club also boosted their ranks with Sligo Rovers ace Johnny Kenny and MK Dons star Matt O’Riley. Could Ange Postecoglou dip back into the market to add even more strength and depth?

Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell and the rest of the Premiership sides continue to be busy as well as they jostle for best-of-the-rest. What about St Mirren’s Jamie McGrath, will he still be a Buddie come February 1?

And it’s not just the top flight we’re keeping an eye on – there will be plenty of moves right across the SPFL – you can follow them all right here in our LIVE blog.

#England#News Live#Celtic Rangers#Mcgregor Souttar#Spfl#Ibrox James Sands#Epl#Everton Across Glasgow#Parkhead#Sligo Rovers#Aberdeen#Hearts Hibs#Motherwell#Premiership
