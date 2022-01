China is critical for Tesla’s mission to succeed, but many people tend to forget this. The reason it is critical is that China is the world’s largest auto market. If Tesla is to succeed, it has to have a major presence in China. That is core to its mission. So far, it is off to a great start there, and this is something the USA, a country that is struggling to switch from fossil-powered vehicles to electric vehicles (compared with China and Europe), should be proud of.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO