A few weeks ago, Chevrolet revealed the upcoming Silverado EV. Long story short, it’s a half-ton-ish pickup truck that has a lot of the features that made the Avalanche cool. The midgate gives it a short bed that can act like a long bed (if you’re willing to fold down the rear seats). Beyond that, it looks fairly similar to other upcoming electric trucks like the Ford Lightning and Rivian R1T. Four doors, electric drive, power outlets for worksites, and many other features are promising. There’s just one problem that Forbes got into and that I want to expand upon: it’s a unibody truck. That means it’s not as good for work as the Lightning is going to be.

