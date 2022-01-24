KC School District Receives PPE

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward School Board has narrowed its list of candidates for the coveted superintendent of schools job. “Motion passes unanimously,” said board chair Laurie Levinson, as she announced the approval of the semifinalist. Out of 39 men and women who applied to lead the nation’s sixth-largest school district, four have made the initial final cut. “We ended up with four semifinalists moving forward,” added Laurie Levinson. WATCH: Brooke Shafer’s Report On The Four Candidates The board met for about three hours on Tuesday and after some discussion with the recruitment firm hired to find qualified applicants, decided to interview Broward interim...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO