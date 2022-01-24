ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KC School District Receives PPE

Cover picture for the articleA friendly competition across four counties, the Masks for Class social media campaign provided positive support and PPE supplies...

WNCY

Tomahawk school district proposes referendum

TOMAHAWK, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Tomahawk School Board is moving forward with a new referendum. The three-year, non-recurring, $3.25 million referendum was proposed at Tuesday’s board meeting. Now the referendum is in the public’s hands, with final approval coming in the April 5th Ballots. The school board...
TOMAHAWK, WI
The Baltimore Sun

Student attendance down at Maryland public schools while enrollment numbers fall due to the pandemic

Student attendance has dropped at Maryland’s public schools this year as system leaders continue to grapple with enrollment losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Maryland’s Board of Education on Tuesday reviewed enrollment and attendance trends for the 2021-22 academic year. Education officials estimate 28,000 students have left the state’s public schools since the beginning of the pandemic, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The 74

Parents and School Boards Sue Virginia's New Governor Over School Mask Order

When it comes to education advocacy, there’s an ocean of difference between Virginia’s largest teacher’s union and the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank that’s decried “union‐​induced school closures.”  Right now, though, representatives from groups are united on one front: opposition to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order on masks in school. On Monday, teachers from […]
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

Florida district will no longer allow excused absences for kids staying home due to Covid concerns

A Florida school district, the ninth largest in the nation, will no longer allow excused absences for students who remain at home due to Covid-19 concerns. Orange County Public Schools, which has over 206,000 students at 202 Orlando-area schools, made the announcement Wednesday, saying parents "keeping students home during the increased Covid-19 cases" will no longer be able to get excused absences for their children starting Jan. 31.
FLORIDA STATE
The 74

Black Student Enrollment Is Up in FL Schools of Choice — & So Is Achievement

A new report, “Controlling the Narrative: Parental Choice, Black Empowerment & Lessons from Florida” — a joint effort among Black Minds Matter, the American Federation for Children and Step Up for Students — analyzes the great migration of Black families to choice schools, the positive academic trend lines for Black students participating in school choice […]
FLORIDA STATE
GazetteXtra

Rock County Christian School pushing to boost enrollment

BELOIT Rock County Christian School is letting its light shine. It’s in the heart of a marketing push to attract new students for the 2022 school year, touting everything from its entrepreneurship program to community involvement. Its efforts coincide with National School Choice Week, held Jan. 23 to Jan. 29. Schools participating in the private...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
CBS Miami

Broward School Board Narrows List Of Candidates For Superintendent Of Schools Job

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward School Board has narrowed its list of candidates for the coveted superintendent of schools job. “Motion passes unanimously,” said board chair Laurie Levinson, as she announced the approval of the semifinalist. Out of 39 men and women who applied to lead the nation’s sixth-largest school district, four have made the initial final cut. “We ended up with four semifinalists moving forward,” added Laurie Levinson. WATCH: Brooke Shafer’s Report On The Four Candidates   The board met for about three hours on Tuesday and after some discussion with the recruitment firm hired to find qualified applicants, decided to interview Broward interim...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Chicago

St. John’s Lutheran School In Lombard Begins Student Mask Exemptions Amid Protests, Staff Resignations

LOMBARD, Ill. (CBS) — Dozens of masks are off at one west suburban grade school. Student mask exemptions at St. John’s Lutheran School in Lombard began this week and have pushed about a sixth of the school’s staff members out the door in protest. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov found a loophole making it legal – for now. Tuesday marked the second day of widespread exemptions at St. John Lutheran School. Parents and a former staffer said at least 30 families filled out a “religious right of conscience exemption” form so their students would not have to wear masks. That is more...
LOMBARD, IL
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools Taking More Precautions With Security Over Lesson Plan Protest

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools is taking further precautions with their building entry policies this week after a man gained access to Centennial Elementary School on Monday to protest the school’s curriculum. The district confirmed a man gained entry to the school on Monday afternoon after falsifying his reason for being there. (credit: CBS) The man was buzzed into the front office but then caused a disruption once he explained why he was truly there. “The staff vetted the person and it was for a legitimate reason that they wanted to come inside,” said Scott Pribble, spokesman for DPS. “(His reasoning)...
DENVER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

West Jefferson Hills School Board Votes To Not Renew Superintendent’s Contract

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — The superintendent of the West Jefferson Hills School District could be on his way out. On Tuesday, the school board voted 8 to 1 to not renew the superintendent’s contract. Dr. Michael Ghilani said the school board told him in December that his contract would not be renewed. But he said he wasn’t given a reason why. Before Tuesday’s meeting, he said the board told him they wanted to continue talks. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Ghilani said he can’t say why this is happening to him. He was hired in 2017 and has had four years of good evaluations. “This did...
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA

